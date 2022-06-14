Pre-wedding jitters? 12 top sleep tips to feel rested and refreshed before your nuptials

Your wedding day may be one of the most exciting days of your life, but it can also be one of the most nerve-wracking thanks to months of planning and suspense.

So, it seems almost impossible to expect a good night's sleep before your big day. That's why sleep experts at MattressNextDay have shared their top tips to feel rested and refreshed, both the night before and the morning of your wedding – and what not to do if you wake up in the middle of the night. Keep reading if you want to keep the nervous butterflies and dark eye circles at bay…

1. Stop drinking Champagne

Not permanently, of course. It's customary to start the celebrations the night before your wedding, raising a glass with your bridal party – but make sure you watch the time.

MattressNextDay suggested you stop drinking at least four hours before your bedtime since alcohol will make your quality of sleep considerably lower.

2. Ask for this hotel room

If you're staying in a hotel, ask for a room that’s on a higher level and away from the lift, as you're less likely to be disturbed by noises such as fellow hotel guests returning to their rooms or having a drink in the hotel bar.

Putting down your drink and your phone hours before bedtime can help you sleep better

3. Prevent neck pain

Ever woke up with a stiff neck from a bad night's sleep? It's the last thing you want on your wedding day. One clever hack to align your spine and neck is by taking a selfie in bed the night before and drawing a vertical line down the middle of your face and your torso on the screen. If it doesn't line up, you need to move your head until you get a straight line.

4. Keep your room clutter-free

Many studies show that a messy room can lead to a poor night's sleep and increased anxiety, as each unorganised item reminds your brain of an uncompleted job. To ensure you switch off, it's best to keep your wedding favours, bridesmaid dresses and other wedding-related items out of your room the night before.

5. Stay off your phone

Similar to alcohol, phones should be put away three hours before bedtime. The blue light emitted from your phone plays a big role in your sleep-wake cycle (or circadian rhythm) since it blocks melatonin, a hormone that makes you sleepy.

The sleep experts also pointed out that social media, emails and your wedding to-do list will keep your brain overly stimulated.

6. Take a hot bath

Speaking of hormones, the more your body produces the stress hormone cortisol, the more awake you feel. Having a hot bath with relaxing music, a scented candle and Epsom bath salts to soothe your stressed-out muscles could help.

7. Try yoga

Another mindful activity you should consider is practising yoga – and you don't need to be a pro. Simply lie on your back and place your legs against the wall in a position known as viparita karani, which allows the blood to flow from your legs back to your heart and helps relieve any tension in your lower back.

8. Don't count sheep

Instead of counting sheep, which University of Oxford researchers found is too mundane to keep your anxiety away, try imagining a more relaxing image such as a sandy beach or a waterfall. Relaxing noises such as white noise or rainfall can also help lure the brain into falling asleep as they are predictable and can block outside noises.

9. Open your curtains

Onto the wedding morning! As soon as you wake up, open your curtains so you stop producing the sleep hormone melatonin, which makes you feel drowsy. Plus, it gives you a reason to get out of bed rather than dozing back off to sleep.

10. Go outside

Before you start getting ready, the sleep experts suggested spending at least 10 minutes outside – whether that's a short walk or an al fresco breakfast. Sun exposure helps you produce the happy hormone, serotonin, which boosts your mood.

11. Do not skip breakfast

Research has shown that your diet and sleep quality are linked, so you should never skip breakfast. Choose a balanced breakfast, with protein-rich, energy-boosting foods such as eggs and avocado.

12. Keep drinking water

Dehydration can leave you feeling sleepy and tired, so try to get your usual two litres of water throughout your big day – especially if you're planning on having a few glasses of Champagne to celebrate.

All of the above should help you get a full night's sleep and remain full of energy the following day. But what if you get to sleep successfully and wake up in the middle of the night? MattressNextDay suggests you avoid stimulating your brain with your phone and try a meditative technique called a full-body scan, in which you focus on relaxing the muscles in your face for thirty seconds before slowly moving down your entire body.

