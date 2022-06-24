Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Ideas: 15 Ways to ask to ask your friend to be your bridesmaid

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Will you be my bridesmaid? The all important words for brides selecting their bridal party.

While some brides may be looking for a subtle token gift to give their bridesmaids and maid of honour to ask them to take on the important role, others may want to pull out all the stops to pop the question - just the different kind.

There are plenty of ways to do so, while some may ask their friends, family or colleagues to be their maid of honour, or bridesmaid, individually, others may want to get the full gang together and present a goodie bag filled with treats to help them with the hen planning and wedding preparation.

For some bridesmaids you may wish to give them all the same gift, but other brides-to-be may wish to give each bridesmaid an individual present, the options are endless.

From a card to pop the question, to pre-made bridesmaid bundles or gifts so you can curate your own hamper to say those all important words, you are spoilt for choice.

Will You Be My Bridesmaid? Greeting Card

Of course a card asking that all important question is a must buy.

No matter how big or small you plan to go with the gesture of asking your friends to be your bridesmaid, a card is a great way to start, and get all sentimental inside.

Will You Be My Bridesmaid? Greeting Card, £3.60, Papier

'Be My Bridesmaid' Mug

Asking your friends, or relatives, to be your bridesmaid may be overwhelming, which is why a mug that poses the question for you may be the way to go.

This genius gift is ideal for the shy types, but also is super practical as you can enjoy a cuppa while hen planning.

'Be My Bridesmaid' Hand Thrown Porcelain Mug, £23, Not On The High Street

Personalised Prosecco

Whether you are curating your own hamper to pop the question to your bridesmaids, a bottle of bubbly will always be a great idea.

Up the ante and get your bottle of fizz customised with your bridesmaids name on for that extra special touch.

Personalised Prosecco, £22.99, Getting Personal

Luxe Gift Box

For those who are creating their own bridesmaid hamper, whether it is to propose the question, or to thank your bridesmaids after your special day, a gift box to house the gifts is a must.

Six Stories allows you to shop the customised gift box for your maid of honour, bridesmaids, flower girl and other guests.

Luxe Gift Box, £12 (Was £16), Six Stories

Bridesmaid Statement Sweatshirt

It’s safe to say it is not a hen do without a slogan t-shirt, swimsuit, hat, or other accessory - for most bridal parties.

While some may wish to gift their bridesmaids a statement sweatshirt prior to the wedding fun, which can be taken on the hen do, or to thank them on the day of the wedding so they have something cosy to snuggle into after the celebration, the options are endless.

Bridesmaid Statement Sweatshirt, £49, Six Stories

Bridesmaid Proposal Gift

For those looking for a bridesmaid gift, which has already been prepared to save you the extra work of adding a card or note, then look no further.

This affordable bridesmaid proposal gift comes with a silver choker necklace, pinned to a card with the words “I couldn’t say ‘I do’ without you” emblazoned on. Actions speak louder than words after all.

Bridesmaid Proposal Necklace, £5.99, Amazon

Matron of honour proposal photo gift

When you pick your bridesmaids you are bound to have a whole host of memories and photos in the pipeline, so why not draw on those when popping the question to your besties?

We have no doubts this selection of photos will bring a tear to your loved one’s eyes even before you pop the question.

Matron of honour proposal photo gift, £9.50, Etsy

Bridesmaid Pouch

A clutch bag is a failsafe accessory for everyone, and you can never have too many clutch bags, especially not a personalised design with a hidden message inside.

Katie Loxton knows how to create stunning customised pieces, and that includes clutch bags. This design can be personalised with the recipients initials on the front, as well as a secret message inside inviting your loved ones to take on the very important role on your wedding day. Subtle but effective.

Secret Message Pouch Bridesmaid, £19.99, Katie Loxton

Mini Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Box

While some may plan to create their own hamper filled with treats when they ask their pals to be their bridesmaid, others may prefer to have their bundle created for them, and this is the perfect purchase if so.

The bundle comes complete with dried flowers, as well as a dainty heart bracelet and scrunchie, all of which come in a box for a very affordable price tag.

Mini Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Box, £14.99, Etsy

Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift

For those looking for something a little more lowkey and affordable this handmade paper rose is a sweet gift we know your bridal party will appreciate.

The rose comes with a tag that can be personalised with a special message, your wedding date, or simply their name. The best part is it will remain a keepsake for years to come.

​​Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift, £9.95, Etsy

Bridesmaid Proposal Puzzle

For those who want to give their bridesmaid an extra special treat when asking them to take on the honour, what better way than in the form of a puzzle?

Not only is it creative, but it will build suspense a little bit more.

Bridesmaid Proposal Puzzle, £5.75, Amazon

Crystal Diamond Ballpoint Pen

When it comes to weddings a lot of preparation is needed, and, of course, your bridal party will take on responsibilities of their own, which are mainly centred around the hen do.

So help them on their way with this cute crystal pen to help them jot down their ideas, and to take notes with.

Crystal Diamond Ballpoint Pen, £11.99, Amazon

Will you be my bridesmaid scratch card

Think outside the box when you ask your bridal party to help you say I do, by popping the question with a bridesmaid scratch card.

Not only is this unique and fun, but it will also throw them off the scent.

Will you be my bridesmaid scratch card, £3.99, Amazon

Be My Bridesmaid Botanical Candle

A candle is always a great gift idea, and even more special when it is emblazoned with a sweet message, such as “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

Kindred Fires has created a whole host of scented candles so you can pick the perfect one to suit your bridesmaid-to-be.

Be My Bridesmaid Botanical Candle, £14.99, Kindred Fires

Bridesmaid Proposal Personalised Biscuit Gift Tin

They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, and that is also the case with bridesmaids, flower girls and the maid of honour.

Not On The High Street are selling edible treated from Brewer’s Bakes to make asking your friends to be your bridesmaid all the more sweeter.

Bridesmaid Proposal Personalised Biscuit Gift Tin, £22, Not On The High Street

