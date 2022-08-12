What's the worst date to get married? Avoid these 2022-23 wedding days at all costs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sending out your Save the Date card is meant to be an exciting occasion, but make sure you choose your wedding day wisely.

MORE: Why DIY wedding decor isn't the best way to save money – expert

If you're planning your big day in 2022 or 2023 and you still haven't finalised when you'll walk down the aisle, you'll want to take a look at the very worst dates you could pick, according to Hitched and psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. Why you may ask? Certain days have been deemed unlucky (with one even symbolising war and anxiety!), due to the position of the planets – we've all heard about the nightmares that come with Mercury in retrograde.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Fear not, there are also plenty of very lucky wedding dates you'll want to secure your venue. Keep reading if you're looking for inspiration on your perfect wedding date…

Worst dates to get married in 2022

The chances are, you've already got your big day sorted if it falls in 2022, but if not, Inbaal suggested avoiding 2 October, which will see multiple planets in retrograde. This means that the influences of each planet manifest in unhelpful ways.

According to the astrologer, on this date, Saturn (the planet of maturity), Jupiter (the planet of wealth), Neptune (the planet of spirituality) and Uranus (the planet of change) are retrograde all day. Plus, Mercury (the planet of communication and logic) is also retrograde in the morning.

READ: Find your dream wedding décor according to your horoscope

RELATED: How to have a child-free wedding without offending friends and family

Best dates to get married in 2022

"Now that a lot of the year is behind us, not that many perfect days remain for marriage in 2022. However, some of the luckiest wedding dates for 2022 are still to come!" Inbaal said.

Two dates in September 2022 are considered lucky

Couples who have scheduled their big day for 10 September should rejoice, as that is considered the luckiest wedding date this year. Pisces is a very romantic zodiac sign, while Virgo is a very sensible sign, which makes for a perfect concoction in marriage!

Inbaal explained that the full moon in Pisces, which comes just once a year, is on this date, at the same time that the sun is in Virgo. "The sun being opposite the moon isn't exactly harmonious, but it does mean that each partner will be able to keep their own identity in the marriage, so it's a great date for unique personalities to tie the knot," she added.

There are also another two dates that got the thumbs up from Inbaal – 25 September and 23 December.

In the afternoon of the September date, both the sun and the new moon are in Libra – a star sign with a great balancing influence that can help smooth conflict. This means couples will find it easy to compromise in their marriage.

Psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman revealed when not to tie the knot

Meanwhile, the late December date may be close to Christmas celebrations, but it will supposedly encourage an abundant marriage. This is because the new moon and the sun are in Capricorn, a star sign that is meant to be good with business and finances. Joining them there are Mercury, and Venus (the planet of love) — and who wouldn't want a romantic and financially blessed marriage?

Worst dates to get married in 2023

September 2023 is less fortunate! Specifically, 3 September will reportedly bring anxiety and war to couples, largely due to the Mercury retrograde which will make communication uneasy. Venus, Saturn (the planet of karma) and the three outer planets, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto, are all also retrograde.

MORE: Wedding heatwave hacks! 7 expert tips to deal with hot weather on your big day

READ: Zodiac weddings: 12 gorgeous venues for your star sign

"The only planet free to do its own thing is Mars, the planet of war!" Inbaal said, adding: "The sun is in fastidious Virgo on this date, and the moon is in stress-ball Aries."

Best dates to get married in 2023

Next year, the luckiest wedding date will be 14 October 2023, when a solar eclipse will take place and both the sun and the new moon are in Libra.

Save the date, £9.38 for 10, Vistaprint

The psychic added that 5 February will also be a great day for a wedding since there is a full moon and no retrogrades in the zodiac chart.

Meanwhile, 17 July 2023 is the best date for couples seeking a long marriage and a family, as it marks the Cancer new moon when the sun is in cancer. Inbaal explained this "doubles up on the devoted, loving connection for the couple."

Regardless of whether your big day falls on the luckiest or unluckiest dates, exchanging vows with the love of your life is sure to make it the best day of your life.

RELATED: The astrology app that will tell you if you and your partner are TRULY compatible

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.