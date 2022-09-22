Zodiac wedding flowers! 12 beautiful bouquets for your star sign

Whether you're always searching for your horoscope or you just want a bit of wedding inspiration, it can't hurt to look up what flowers you should choose according to your zodiac sign.

RELATED: Calling zodiac brides! 12 gorgeous wedding venues for your star sign

Bloom & Wild partnered with tarot card reader and astrologer Emily Thornton from Solar Sister Tarot to help narrow down the perfect bouquet for bold Leos, eccentric Aquarians and mysterious Scorpio brides. Many of these flowers have very symbolic meanings that make them ideal for your bridal bouquet...

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Flowers: Honeysuckles

Speaking of the Aries zodiac sign, Emily said: "They are the fiery go-getters of the zodiac and not afraid to grab attention with their choice of bouquet."

They love the glitz and glam, so honeysuckles are a must in their wedding bouquet. As this zodiac sign is the first one in the calendar, honeysuckles are one of the first of the flowers to bloom in spring and grow strong all throughout the year, unafraid to compete with others who stand in their way.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Flowers: Roses

Roses come in plenty of different colours to suit your wedding theme

This star sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, and enjoys relaxing in opulent and decadent environments. Their life is ruled by aesthetics and activities that engage the senses. "Taurus loves to be surrounded by luxury, art and beauty. Their wedding day will be one big fairytale and their bouquet will be no exception," explained Emily.

Roses are the flower of love. From their simple elegance to the velvet petals or the decadent scent, roses awake all your senses, which suits the Taurus personality the best. Red or pink roses are the most commonly associated with this sign, but don’t let this limit you - just make sure the wedding decor matches the bouquet!

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Flowers: Daisy

Ruled by Mercury, Geminis excel in clear, straightforward communication and are quick-witted. According to Emily, "bubbly and sparkling Gemini will be in their element on their wedding day."

She added: "As they are the most social and chatty of the zodiac, their bouquet should be a talking point too!"

Opt for some Gerbera daisies in your favourite hue for your wedding bouquet. Daisies come in a wide variety of colours, allowing the bride and groom to create a bridal bouquet full of popping colours that match their personalities.

If you are born in June, you might be ruled by Venus, so you might appreciate a more sensual flower such as the rose. On the other hand, if you are ruled by Uranus, a more artistic bouquet will match your energy to perfection. To add an artsy touch to your bouquet, include plenty of honeysuckles.

RELATED: Find your dream wedding décor according to your horoscope

MORE: Sustainable wedding flowers for every budget in 2023

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Flowers: White carnations or roses

Ruled by the moon and represented by the crab, Emily said: "Cancers are sensitive and sweet-natured and will definitely not make it through their own wedding without a few happy tears."

As such, they suit white flowers such as carnations which represent purity, devotion and compassionate love – traits that are intrinsic to Cancerians. Emily continued: "Their bouquet should represent their own purity. Having the perfect wedding day will be very important to them as they’re so family orientated."

They are also known to be creative and spiritually-minded, particularly third decan Cancerians, as they are co-ruled by Neptune. White roses are an excellent addition to their bridal bouquets – they take a long time to unfurl their petals, just as Cancerians take time to open up to others.

Leo (23 July - 22 August)

Flowers: Sunflower

Bold yellow sunflowers are sure to catch the eye

Ruled by the sun, Leos' colours are gold, yellow, and orange. "Leos are definitely the larger-than-life, bold and vibrant people of the zodiac, so flowers in warm hues are perfect for Leo," said Emily.

"There is no better way to represent Leos than sunflowers as they both are deeply affected by the sun."

However, first decan Leos (born in July) embody the purest of Leo qualities, and as such, a bouquet with rare yellow delphiniums is the perfect pick to satisfy their love for drama and intense craving for attention. On the other hand, second and third decan Leos (August Leos) are co-ruled by either Jupiter or Mars, making them more spontaneous and opinionated. They will prefer a bouquet showcasing yellow or orange poppies, which are often associated with imagination.

Emily's last piece of advice? "Leos have eccentric and vibrant personalities, so the bigger the bouquet, the better."

Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

Flower: Buttercup

Logical, practical and systematic, that is what makes a Virgo. Emily said: "Virgo's will probably find it difficult to not plan their entire wedding single-handedly. They're the most organised and reliable zodiac sign and they will want every element of their wedding to be perfect."

With this in mind, they would suit a minimalist bouquet with a modern feel and a simplistic aesthetic. Emily suggested: "Earthy Virgo would love a cottagecore style bouquet that looks like it was picked right out of a magical fairy forest."

Buttercups' simple structure and colourful characteristics are often associated with the sunny and positive outlook on life that Virgos possess. Sadly, they are often short-lived, so if you want more long-lasting bouquets, turn to Gladiolus, which represents strength of character, honesty and moral integrity. With its neatly ordered rows of smaller flowers, Gladioli pleases Virgos' inner craving for order.

Second and third decan Virgos (born in September) tend to be more hard-working and attuned to aesthetics. As such, they might also consider making their own dried flower bouquet for their big day.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Flower: Rose

Libras are swept away by the idea of a fairytale relationship yet are obsessed with symmetry and strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Emily said: "A hopeless romantic, when you're ruled by Venus - your wedding day is going to be one big Hollywood movie. And what is more romantic than roses? They would even scatter rose petals down the aisle."

Pick roses, a symbol of peace and love. Symmetry in the bouquet arrangement is equally important – as deeply balanced people, Libras will find calm in a uniform visual point of focus.

SEE: 22 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets

READ: 'I transformed my friend's eBay wedding dress into my sustainable bridal gown – with zero waste'

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Flowers: Dark Red Geranium

Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, and because of their mysterious personality, they are often misunderstood.

"Scorpios have a real intensity to them and they are also quite private. They would suit smaller ceremonies surrounded by their nearest and dearest," explained the astrologer. "Scorpios may host a non-traditional wedding with some more gothic elements. Deep and rich colours suit their aesthetic best."

Enter dark red flowers such as geraniums. The symmetrical five-petal flowers grow in tight bunches; similarly, this zodiac sign is multifaceted and keeps a small circle of close friends and family around them.

Second and third decan Scorpios are also ruled respectively by Neptune and the moon. Individuals born within these decans will be more imaginative and sensitive than others, making peonies – which symbolise happiness in love, prosperity and good luck – more suitable to include in their bridal bouquet.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

Flowers: Calendulas

Guided by Jupiter, Sagittarians are "bright, bold and passionate," according to Emily, and "they need a bouquet that matches up to their fierce personality."

Similarly to people with this zodiac, who are known for their strength and independence, calendulas are able to thrive in almost any growing condition. The bright colours invite communication and socialising, two other things Sagittarians are known for.

If you are looking for some more muted flower hues, try carnations which are also sturdy in their growth.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Flowers: Pansy

"Earthy tones are perfect for Capricorns. They crave grounding and stability. Marriage is a lasting commitment and something Capricorns don't take lightly," she said.

Pansies are popular in the cooler months. This hardy plant can survive freezing conditions, and like Capricorns, they are warriors. Making a fresh bridal bouquet of pansies might not always be possible, but the edible flowers can be easily incorporated into your wedding catering.

Regardless of your bouquet choice, try to include some baby’s breath (or gypsophila) which represents everlasting love.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Flowers: Orchid

Orchids are the perfect combination of elegant and unique

Ruled by Uranus, Aquarians are ahead of their time and, at times, eccentric. "Aquarius are the quirky and different signs of the zodiac. Their flower choices will be unusual and rare," Emily said.

Orchids are strong yet delicate-looking flowers that align with the quirky personality of an Aquarius, which would much rather make their own rules than fit in with the crowd.

Third decan Aquarius people (born February 9 to 18 approximately) are co-ruled by Venus. As such, they might prefer to swap the orchids for some tiger lilies; these exotic flowers and captivating colours satisfy the love for uniqueness and sensuality.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Flowers: Water Lily

Emily continued: "Water lilies were named after a Greek nymph. Like Pisces, they grow lulled by the slow-moving streams, and both are tied to all things whimsical."

This flower symbolises purity, unity and finding peace, and thrives in water - like Pieces. Albeit beautiful, water lilies' blooms, once cut, will only remain open for a couple of hours. If you're not willing to risk that short time frame, choose the white lily for your bridal bouquet.

As well as being dreamy, imaginative and sensitive, Pisces, especially second decan ones (born early March), are also known to be sensitive and emotional as they are co-ruled by the moon.

Lilies are associated with a wide range of emotions in many cultures worldwide. In China, they represent 100 years of love and luck; in Europe, they are commonly associated with purity, commitment, and rebirth; while in Ancient Greek mythology, they are associated with Hera, the goddess of marriage and motherhood.

READ: Why DIY wedding decor isn't the best way to save money – expert

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.