Kate Hudson shares exciting wedding update with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has finally shared an update on her wedding to fiancé Danny Fujikawa following their engagement in September 2021.

However, fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Goldie Hawn's daughter in a beautiful bridal gown might have to wait a little while longer as Kate admitted she has "no idea" when she will finally walk down the aisle.

Speaking of her wedding preparations, Kate admitted: "We have no idea," before sharing her excitement for when the big day does arrive. "We can't wait but no, not yet."

Teasing her wedding day, Kate added to Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new, film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon: "It's coming… but not yet."

Kate and Danny first started dating in 2016, although they'd known each other for much longer, having first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23.

They've been together for six years now and share a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who turns four this year.

Kate and Danny have been dating since 2016

Kate was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, and together they share son Ryder Robinson, 18. She was previously also engaged to musician Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares her son Bingham, 11.

Kate has opened up about her relationship with Danny, and how he makes her busy life brighter. "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," she told People.

They got engaged in September 2021

"I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

Claiming they don't have a "traditional setup", the star continued: "And I have to say, I have zero regrets of my life. I’ve never defined myself through the way that a man sees me. But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together."

