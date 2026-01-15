Kate Hudson drops intimate confession about relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

When it comes to Kate Hudson and relationships, the actress and singer knows how to set boundaries, and so does her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In 2016, Kate, 46, and Danny, 39, began dating after meeting years prior through her close friends, Sara and Erin Foster, who happen to be Danny's stepsisters. They welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, in 2018, and announced their engagement in 2021.

© Getty Images Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson have been together for nearly a decade

While the Song Sung Blue star has often been frank and open when it comes to stuff like relationships and her willingness to give things a try, on the latest episode of her podcast with her brother Oliver Hudson, Sibling Revelry, she revealed the one thing that was a big "no" for her.

In conversation with intimacy expert and author Dr. Laura Berman, Kate brings up the idea of non-monogamy in modern relationships, specifically through throuples and open relationships, which she notes are "increasingly becoming more and more popular."

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement in 2021

"And I have a lot of friends who actually are in very successful, loving throuple relationships," saying she considers it both "wild" yet "fascinating" because "I find that there's sort of a lack of possessiveness that they have to have in order to exist in this relationship."

However, personally speaking, she has no place for it. "I would go [expletive] crazy," she stated outright. "There's no way!" Kate reasoned: "I would find myself feeling insecure or, maybe feeling jealous, envious of different kinds of connection."

"But when I talk to my friends about it, they [say] it goes through different waves. 'Sometimes I feel more connected to my female partner and sometimes I feel moments of more connection with my male partner, and vice versa.'"

That said, she also offered her own advice when it came to maintaining a healthy physical relationship in the partnership, saying that from her personal perspective, sometimes it's worth having sex with your partner even if you're not necessarily "in the mood."

© Getty Images The actress noted that she doesn't feel "secure" enough to want to be in a throuple or open relationship

"That being said, I am also the kind of person that's like, 'I'll just make myself have sex, and I'll feel better,'" she explained. "So I'll shut that part off and… then once I have sex and I get that dopamine going and that connective tissue back a little bit, then I can kind of – it actually opens something up for me."

"Then I'm like, 'Oh, I actually feel more connected than I did,'" she continued. While her advice may prove divisive, she did elaborate further on her reasoning. "Sometimes, I think you actually just need to have sex with your partner, even if you're not feeling it."

© Getty Images "...then once I have sex and I get that dopamine going and that connective tissue back a little bit, then I can kind of – it actually opens something up for me."

"You need to almost get your head around it differently," the Oscar-nominated actress explained. "Because usually, afterward, you feel a different sense of closeness."