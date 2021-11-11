Kate Hudson makes rare comment on wedding plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has likened planning her wedding to fiancé Danny Fujikawa to her hit 2009 film Bride Wars.

Making sure not to give too much away, the 42-year-old admitted to Entertainment Tonight: "Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like?"

The Hollywood beauty, who announced her engagement in September, is yet to pick a date and venue. "Obviously, we're so excited," she added. "But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot, it's a lot… I made a whole movie about it."

Kate and Danny first started going out together in 2016, although they'd known each other for much longer, having first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23. They've been together for almost five years now and even share a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who turned three this year.

Kate was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, with whom she had son Ryder Robinson, 17. She was previously also engaged to musician Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares her son Bingham, now 10 years old.

Kate and Danny got engaged earlier this year

Kate has opened up about her relationship with Danny, and how he makes her busy life brighter. "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," she told People. "I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

Claiming they don't have a "traditional setup" family, the star continued: "And I have to say, I have zero regrets of my life. I’ve never defined myself through the way that a man sees me. But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together."

