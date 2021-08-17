Kate Hudson is a blushing bride in gorgeous wedding dress photo – but son Ryder steals the show! The Hollywood star is the only daughter of Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson has been happily dating partner Danny Fujikawa for the past few years and the pair share two-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

So fans had to do a double-take on Monday when the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared a photo of her in a wedding dress on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Goldie Hawn's daughter posted a picture showing her dressed in a strapless bridal gown and veil, with her blonde hair styled in a chignon.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson unveils new look - and it's so unexpected!

However, the picture in question was in fact a fun throwback snap, taken behind the scenes of filming Bride Wars in 2009.

On close inspection, Kate's son Ryder could be seen sitting under his mom's dress, looking adorable dressed in dungarees.

"Always my baby @mr.ryderrobinson bridal wars bts," Kate wrote alongside the photo.

Kate Hudson looked sensational in a wedding dress in a stunning throwback photo

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love this!" while another wrote: "So adorable!" A third added: "Omg love the movie and the dress so much!"

Kate shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson. As well as daughter Rani, she is also mom to ten-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The star has followed in her famous mom's footsteps as an actress and knew that she wanted to go into the entertainment industry from a young age.

Kate has followed in her famous mom Goldie Hawn's footsteps

However, despite her privileged lifestyle and contacts in the acting world, Kate was taught from a young age to work just as hard as everyone else.

Chatting to CNBC Make It, Kate shared: "We grew up privileged, but our parents made sure we understood it. "It was like, 'Hey kids, none of this belongs to you.

Kate with her three children Ryder, Bingham and Rani

"You didn't earn any of this. You were just born into it.' So at a really young age, our parents were all about work ethic.

"I couldn't miss a dance class. My mom was like, 'Nope, nope, it didn't matter.' I think there was also a sense of [my parents] coming from nothing and building their success in how they parented us. "We're super family-oriented."

