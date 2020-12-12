Goldie Hawn makes surprising marriage revelation about daughter Kate Hudson The mother-daughter duo have both been married before

Will she or won't she tie the knot?

That's what Goldie Hawn was discussing when she made a surprising revelation about her daughter, Kate Hudson's relationship with Danny Fujikawa.

The Christmas Chronicles star got candid about not just her own 37-year relationship but about her only daughter's too.

Kate, 41, was married to Chris Robinson, who is the father to her son, Ryder, but the marriage ended in divorce.

She was engaged to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy, who is her son Bingham’s father, but is now in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa, the father of her daughter, Rani.

Goldie and Kurt were discussing their own decision not to marry each other after nearly four decades together when they touched upon Kate’s love life.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," Kurt said during an interview with People magazine. "I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'"

Kate and Danny have known each other for almost 20 years

Goldie then continued: "Well, we're not at 40 years yet. Our children got married. I mean, they didn’t not get married. Oliver's very happily married and Wyatt's very happily married.

"Katie got married once and that didn’t work, and she's with this most amazing human and I don’t know if she'll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work."

Kate has three children

Goldie and Kurt only share one child together, Wyatt, but have raised an impressive blended and tight-knit family which includes Kurt's son, Boston, and Goldie's other son, Oliver, too.

While a trip down the aisle hasn’t worked for all of them, Goldie insists that’s not what relationships should be judged upon.

Goldie and Kurt say they don't need marriage

"It's okay. It’s not about the marriage,” she added. “It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together.

"And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

