Kate Hudson and longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are engaged

Kate Hudson has certainly had a ripper start to the week, as she took to social media to reveal some major news.

In a beautiful Instagram post, Kate announced that she and her longtime boyfriend, musician and actor Danny Fujikawa, are now engaged.

The actress shared a picture of the two on Instagram as they leaned in for a kiss, surrounded by some absolutely stunning scenery, subtly showing off the stunning rock glistening on her finger.

She simply captioned the picture with, "Let's go!" and a slew of emojis, including one of a bride, a church, and a groom.

Fans were absolutely thrilled for the pair, with Katie Couric commenting, "SO happy for you two, congratulations!!! XO."

"I'm so happy for you both !!! Congratulations," one fan wrote, with another also saying, "Yahoo!! Congratulations!!" Several others also did the same, throwing a few champagne bottles and heart emojis in there.

Kate and Danny first started going out together in 2016, although they'd known each other for much longer, having first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23.

They've been together for almost five years now and even share a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who will turn three this year.

Kate was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, with whom she had son Ryder Robinson, 17.

She was previously also engaged to musician Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares her son Bingham, now 10 years old.

However, she and Danny have been extremely close and affectionate during their time together, and he's also developed a deep bond with her children and the rest of her family, including her siblings and parents.

Major congratulations to the happy couple!

