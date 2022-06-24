Nicola Peltz reveals 'random' A-list wedding guests she didn't invite to Brooklyn Beckham nuptials

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham exchanged vows at a star-studded ceremony at her family's Palm Beach estate, but there were a few wedding guests that not even the bride of the groom invited.

The actress, 27, and the chef, 23, said 'I do' in front of the likes of Victoria Beckham's fellow Spice Girls bandmate Mel B, family friend Gordon Ramsay, Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony and Venus and Serena Williams – but Nicola has said the latter were a "random" addition to the guest list.

WATCH: Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding

"It’s so random," she said in an interview with Tatler. Speaking of how her mother Claudia Peltz came to invite the tennis pros, she added: "She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, 'I've invited them if they want to come.'"

Clearly, Nicola was delighted that the A-list attendees were there to witness her special day, as she said: "It's so incredible - those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever."

Nicola's mother Claudia invited Serena and Venus Williams

Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding was reportedly a three-day affair starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday 8 April, followed by a reception at Nelson Peltz's $103 million mansion and a post-wedding brunch with the newlyweds on Sunday. So it comes as no surprise that the weekend-long celebrations are said to have cost around $3 million.

This also gave the couple plenty of opportunities to do several outfit changes. They slipped on matching white Dior suits designed by Kim Jones on Friday night, with Nicola rocking a backless waistcoat and tailored low-rise trousers.

Serena was pictured in a leather mini dress

On Saturday, Brooklyn and his family members were pictured in custom suits from the same designer, which the groom accessorised with a sparkling diamond chain by Anita Ko given to him by Nicola's parents. Meanwhile, his bride opted for a Valentino wedding gown with thick straps, a square neckline and a long statement train, plus a hidden message from her mother Claudia stitched into the skirt.

Recalling her wedding, Nicola told Tatler: "I had the best day. I just kept thinking, 'I’m marrying my best friend.' And that’s all that matters."

