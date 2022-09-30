Strictly's Kaye Adams still wears ring from 'first love' – see partner's reaction The Loose Women star made the confession in 2016

Kaye Adams has been in a relationship with Ian Campbell for over 20 years, but she previously admitted she still wears a ring given to her by her ex-partner.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant – who is competing alongside professional dance partner Kai Widdrington – made the confession during a chat with her Loose Women co-stars, while they were discussing whether it is appropriate to keep photos of an ex when you're in a new relationship.

"I've got, I guess you would call them love letters from my first boyfriend and little cards and little things," the 59-year-old TV star began in 2016, before pointing out that her ring is also among her possessions from her ex.

"On your ring finger! Can't believe this," Nadia Sawalha said. "It's from my first love," she said, earning an "aww" from the audience, but the other Loose Women asked: "Don't you think it's a bit weird?"

Kaye has been pictured wearing two rings on her left hand

Guest panellist Katie Price was quick to ask about Ian's reaction. She said: "What about her husband knowing she has that ring on from another man on the wedding finger, and on top, his?"

"I've told him but I don't think it's registered, he's not that interested," Kaye replied. While the rings weren't clear when she held her hand up to the camera at the time, she has since been spotted with two rings on her left hand – one gold wave band and another square-shaped diamond ring with a diamond-studded band.

Despite wearing two rings, Kaye is not married to Ian, as she said they prioritised starting a family over tying the knot.

"When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down," she told The Mirror in 2016.

The Loose Women star and her partner Ian share two children

"He's an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married.

"If Ian wants to pop the question and I get a decent ring and a good holiday out of it I wouldn't say no!"

She added: "The huge decision for Ian and I was to have children and I guess that was our equivalent of getting married." The couple share children Charley, 20, and Bonnie, 15.

