Coleen Nolan rocks rule-breaking white dress in seaside family wedding photo The Loose Women star was pictured in Italy

Just weeks after attending her son Shane's nuptials, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has jetted abroad to Sorrento, Italy for another seaside family wedding.

Coleen posed for photos at a cliffside wedding venue overlooking the sea alongside her three children: her two sons Shane Jr. and Jake Roche, whom she shares with ex-husband Shane Richie, and daughter Ciara, who she welcomed with ex-husband Ray Fensome.

Standing in front of a white flower arch with the crystal blue water stretching out behind her, the TV star looked gorgeous in a white maxi dress. The frock would have been a controversial choice for a wedding, as it's an unspoken rule that guests avoid the colour to prevent upstaging the bride, but Coleen averted all problems with her black animal print.

The flutter sleeves, ruffled V-neck and nipped-in waist of the maxi only added to the flattering design, which Coleen paired with nude peep toe heels that elongated her legs.

Coleen rocked a white animal print wedding guest dress

Love her look? We've tracked down a bargain version from New Look for just £26, or if you're more inclined to try a zebra print, then check out the Maje frock which is currently on sale.

The ITV star previously explained it was her nephew's special day, captioning a video of the idyllic venue: "The most beautiful wedding day here in Sorrento Italy for @maddisonh_48_ and my nephew Danny… such an incredible venue, with incredible people."

On her Instagram Stories, Coleen shared another sun-soaked snap revealing she accessorised her wild animal print dress with sunglasses and a black fascinator.

Coleen chose a very different look for her son's wedding with Maddie Wahdan back in July 2022. The Nolans star was pictured wearing a vibrant blue dress with a low-cut v-neck, off-the-shoulder cropped sleeves, an embellished belt and a ruffled midi skirt.

She shared a look at her nephew's idyllic Italian wedding venue

She finished off her look with blue pointed heels, a glamorous hat in the same shade of blue, and a sparkly silver shoulder bag.

It must have been a last-minute choice for Coleen, who had asked her fellow Loose Women panellist for their advice in deciding on her mother-of-the-groom outfit just weeks earlier.

After modelling three chic ensembles for Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, the majority of the group voted for a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps, paired with blue heels and a nautical hat.

