Michelle Obama celebrates milestone anniversary with Barack Obama with incredible wedding throwback

It is quite the special day in the Obama household, and Michelle Obama is looking back on her marriage to Barack Obama.

3 October marks the anniversary of their nuptials, having married in 1992 in Chicago, and this year is their milestone 30th wedding anniversary.

The former First Lady shared a glimpse into how she was spending her special day with her husband, also sharing an incredible photo from their wedding day.

Taking to Instagram, she posted an adorable portrait of the two, enjoying both life away from the White House and officially being empty nesters.

The snapshot sees them standing on a sandy beach in the middle of a perfect sunny day. Michelle is sporting her best "coastal grandmother" attire, looking chic as ever in a coordinating beige loungewear set. Meanwhile, the former President matched the vibes perfectly, wearing rolled up khaki trousers and a zip collared sweatshirt.

However, while the beach photo definitely warmed hearts, what really took the cake is a black and white portrait the best-selling author shared from their wedding day.

Michelle's heartfelt tribute

The two are absolutely glowing, smiling ear to ear as they lean their heads against each other's. Michelle looked nothing short of spectacular on her big day, donning an off-the-shoulder gown with lace detailing throughout its train.

"Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you," she endearingly captioned the post, and fans and celebrities alike quickly congratulated the couple.

Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/sYGKPOff1O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2022

Barack's tribute was just as heartfelt

"Happy anniversary!" wrote Michelle Pfeiffer, as others commented: "May your next 30 years be even better…" and: "Love this and love y'all," as well as: "Sooo cute!!"

Over on Twitter, the retired politician also honored his wife, cheekily complimenting her on her unchanged looks. He wrote: "Miche, After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

