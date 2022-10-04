Goldie Hawn shares breathtaking beach wedding photo as she pays gushing family tribute The Hollywood star is a doting mom and grandmother

Goldie Hawn looks fantastic in whatever she wears and shared a beautiful never-before-seen photo of her at a special wedding this week.

The First Wives Club actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son Oliver Hudson as she appeared on his and wife Erinn's podcast, Unconsciously Coupled.

"Keeping it all in the family and sharing lots of stories on this week’s episode of Unconsciously Coupled. Join us! We had so much fun," she wrote.

The Hollywood star posted a series of pictures of the family, including one of her at Oliver's wedding.

Goldie looked stunning dressed in a strapless nude gown while clutching onto a large bouquet of flowers, hand-in-hand with Oliver.

The pair were walking along the sand and it looked like a beautiful wedding. Oliver and Erinn tied the knot in 2006 in a beach ceremony in Mexico.

Goldie Hawn looked beautiful in a beach wedding photo from son Oliver Hudson's special day

The couple share three children, Wilder, Bohdi and Rio, who make up three of Goldie's seven grandchildren.

Goldie herself has been going out with long-term partner Kurt Russell since 1983 and they share grown-up son Wyatt Russell.

The star is often asked about marriage and had the perfect response while appearing on ITV's Loose Women back in 2015.

The Overboard actress explained: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

The Hollywood star is a doting mom and grandmother

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie loves nothing more than being with Kurt, her children and grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. "I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

The couple primarily live in LA, close to daughter Kate Hudson, but also have a beautiful home in Colorado up in the mountains, where they enjoy spending quality time with the entire brood.

