What royal engagement rings really cost: Princess Kate, Queen Consort Camilla & more prices

The Duchess of Sussex, Zara Tindall and the Princess of Wales' royal engagement rings are some of the most recognisable jewels, but their price is not as widely known.

READ: 12 private royal proposals: Countess Sophie's Bahamas holiday, Zara Tindall's movie night and more

Many have estimated how much the likes of King Charles III spent when he proposed to his wife Queen Consort Camilla, and understandably, the mesmerising royal rocks don't come cheap. Jewellers Est 1897 ranked the most expensive royal engagement rings according to price – can you guess which bride is thought to have the priciest rock?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most expensive royal engagement rings of all time

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice has a bespoke engagement ring

When Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the question to Princess Beatrice, he presented the royal with a stunning 3.5-carat gem with a reported cost of £78,000. Edoardo worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. "He knew he wanted a modern classic," Shaun revealed.

MORE: King Charles III's 'down to earth' wife Queen Consort Camilla is 'strength in the marriage' – exclusive

READ: Why Kate Middleton's iconic engagement ring was not given to Meghan Markle

Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla has a huge emerald-cut engagement ring

Queen Consort Camilla was given a beautiful art deco ring by King Charles III and it features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the centre, with three diamond baguettes on each side. It once belonged to the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother, and it has a value of £100,000.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's ring contains Princess Diana's diamonds

Duchess Meghan's dazzling trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond which Prince Harry sourced in Botswana and it is flanked on either side by two smaller jewels which are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. Her incredible five-carat gem is thought to be worth £134,500.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall's husband Mike had a bespoke ring made for his royal bride

Zara Tindall's stunning ring from her husband Mike features a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds. It is thought that the low-sitting diamond was specially selected because of Zara's keen sporting career, so it wouldn't get in the way at equestrian events. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, puts the ring's value at around £140,000.

SEE: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers

SHOP: 5 royal engagement ring replicas you can buy on Amazon

Princess Diana

Princess Diana had an enormous engagement ring

No doubt one of the most famous royal engagement rings of all time, Diana, Princess of Wales selected her own dazzling sapphire ring when she got engaged to then-Prince Charles, and it has since gone down in history. The amazing 12-carat, oval-cut jewel is estimated to be worth £390,000.

Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton now wears Princess Diana's former ring

As Princess Kate's engagement ring from Prince William was inherited from Princess Diana, it has the same price tag of £390,000, however, it is believed that with this unique legacy, the precious jewel would almost certainly be worth much more now.

SHOP: 17 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.