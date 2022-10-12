Unrecognisable James Jordan's tribute to 'beautiful wife' Ola has fans saying the same thing The Strictly stars tied the knot in 2003

James Jordan wasted no time heaping praise on his "beautiful wife" Ola on the couple's 19th wedding anniversary.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the couple which showed James with long blonde hair that fell past his shoulders. He wrapped his arms around Ola, who wore a twinning white T-shirt, her dazzling engagement ring and brunette hair and bangs – a far cry from her bright blonde tresses today.

James sweetly paid tribute to their daughter Ella in the caption, writing: "Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful wife @olajordan.

"I will always love you more than you will ever know - the only difference now is, there is someone else that loves you as much as I do - Ella." Ola was among the first to comment: "Love you babe," while others all noted the couple's resemblance to other celebrities.

James shared a throwback photo on the couple's 19th wedding anniversary

"I thought this was Michael Bolton and Amanda Holden to begin with haha. Happy Anniversary," remarked one, and another similarly said of James' hairstyle: "Happy anniversary guys. I thought it was Michael Bolton for a minute."

A third added: "Michael Bolton eat your heart out lol," and a fourth remarked: "My god James were you in Whitesnake back in the day?"

Ola and James first crossed paths at a dance competition in Blackpool in 1999. "He was tall and very good-looking, with slicked-back black hair and piercing blue eyes. His dancing was amazing," the Poland-born beauty previously said.

James and Ola tied the knot in October 2003

"His partner was Polish, and when I watched them dance together I was filled with just one thought: 'I want to have a partner like that one day.'"

That is exactly what happened, and their professional relationship later turned romantic. James and Ola tied the knot on 12 October 2003, and they have since shared peeks inside their big day, revealing that Ola wore a beautiful strapless wedding dress with a corset bodice and a bolero jacket.

She wore her hair in a sleek bun with a sparkly tiara and flowing veil finishing off her look.

In February 2020, they became parents to their daughter Ella following their first round of IVF.

