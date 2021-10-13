Strictly's Ola Jordan and James Jordan look unrecognisable in unseen wedding photos The couple have been married 18 years!

Congratulations to Ola and James Jordan, who have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. The couple both took to social media to mark the big day, each sharing sweet snapshots from their nuptials.

Ola, 39, posted a black and white photo taken shortly after marrying James and wrote in the caption: "18 years baby!!! Here's to another year of suffering and misery… Love @jamesjordan1978 (you know I'm joking……or am I? [winking emoji])"

James, meanwhile, posted a photo showing the newlyweds walking in the grounds of their venue, giving fans a better look at Ola's wedding dress and veil.

"She has to be the luckiest girl in the world - to be married to me for 18 years today," he quipped. "It's what you were all thinking but I just said it. Anyway @olajordan I love you."

Ola and James are celebrating 18 years of marriage

Ola and James's love story began in Blackpool in 1999 when they first laid eyes on each other at a dance competition. "He was tall and very good-looking, with slicked-back black hair and piercing blue eyes. His dancing was amazing," the Poland-born beauty previously said.

"His partner was Polish, and when I watched them dance together I was filled with just one thought: 'I want to have a partner like that one day.'"

The couple both shared throwback photos from their wedding day

As luck would have it, a short time later Ola was invited to a trial to become James's new partner - and the rest is history. Two years later, their professional relationship turned romantic and two years after that, James popped the question.

The couple were married on 12 October 2003 and in February 2020 became parents for the first time following the birth of their baby daughter, Ella.

Ola and James with their daughter Ella

Ola has previously described their marriage as a "love story" with both "ups and downs". "It's not all beautiful and sometimes you can look at people's posts on Instagram and Facebook and you think, oh they've got perfect lives, but it's not like that," she has shared.

"Marriage is not like that, no one's got a perfect marriage. It's a work in progress and I think if two people want to be together, they'll make it happen."

