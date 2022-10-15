Strictly's Tony Adams gives update on addict ex-wife following prison sentence The Strictly star's first marriage ended in 1997

Strictly star Tony Adams MBE has been happily married to his second wife, whisky heiress Poppy Teacher, since 2004, but he was previously in a relationship with Jane Shea.

The former Arsenal and England captain and his first wife reportedly met at Ra Ra's nightclub in Islington and they exchanged vows in 1992. They welcomed two children during their five-year marriage, son Oliver and daughter Amber. However, they divorced in 1997 amid Tony's battle with alcoholism and Jane's drug addiction, according to the MailOnline.

While Tony got on the road to recovery and founded the Sporting Chance Clinic in 2000, a charity that provides support for sports professionals with mental health and addiction issues, Jane relapsed following the death of her mother Barbara.

The paper reports that by 2014, Jane had offended 28 times. She was jailed for twelve months for stealing handbags from guests at private parties and was also arrested after addict Teresa Tuppen, 44, was found dead in the back of her car by police.

The former Arsenal star is now married to Poppy Teacher

Meanwhile, Tony, 55, has been sober for 26 years and he admitted on the Bryony Gordon Mad World podcast: "I drank too much, too often, for too long." On becoming sober after 11 and a half years of drinking, Tony said: "My life has been unbelievable since that day."

Tony went on to find love with Poppy, who opened up about their relationship to Tess Daly amid his Strictly Come Dancing stint: "I have total confidence, I've never been so proud or so in love with him - and I'm going to proper cry." Together, they share children: Atticus, Hector and Iris.

Tony is competing in Strictly Come Dancing

Back in 2017, Tony gave an update about his ex-wife as he gushed about Poppy. "I got very lucky with Arsenal Football Club and with the second woman I married," he began during an interview with The Times.

"The first one [Jane] is doing all right, a couple of years clean and sober, working a good programme, thank the Lord, and back in my children’s life. I was attracted to Poppy because she's an educated lady but also very, very emotionally well, and I really liked that as an emotional cripple. I've got better, I'm still a baby. Do I like me? I do now."

He added that his children have a positive relationship with alcohol, helped in part by Poppy. "We don’t keep it out of sight [of the children]. Poppy's teaching them the effects of alcohol," he said.

"My 23-year-old son [by Jane] runs a pub in Marylebone, and he's got an ex-crackhead, ex-alky mum and ex-alky dad, and he’s going to be all right."

