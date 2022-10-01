Strictly's Jayde Adams discusses 'rageful arguments' with partner Rich

Jayde Adams has candidly opened up about working on her relationship with her partner Rich Wilson, admitting how they deal with "angry and rageful" arguments.

READ: 12 Strictly Come Dancing pros' glitzy weddings: Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara & more

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 38, and her fellow comedian Rich Wilson started dating in 2017, but they admitted at the very beginning of their appearance on BBC podcast You'll Do with Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth in 2020 that they had been to therapy that day – one of their two-week couples counselling sessions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares behind-the-scenes photos from Strictly rehearsals

Speaking about what they work through with their therapist Deborah, Jayde said: "The two of us have not been in a relationship before that has lasted healthily passed the intimate stage."

The winner of the 2014 Funny Women award continued that Deborah "surmised that when we argue, the reason it gets so angry and so rageful for both of us is that we have these inner children that are really hurt by our experiences when we were growing up.

MORE: Inside Janette Manrara and Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's three wildly different weddings

RELATED: 'Mischievous' Princess Margaret threw son's ex-girlfriend top-secret engagement party

The comedian began dating Rich Wilson in 2017

"So mine is the lonely girl that thinks that she's not going to have any friends anymore, and his is the frozen boy that's so scared of rejection that he doesn't ask for things. These children keep coming out quite a lot."

"I get on really with everybody, I try to. I know I've got a temper and it takes a lot for it to go," Rich added. "I know if we get to a level, I'm going to lose it and I'm going to say something horrible that I don't mean."

So what "rageful" things they say to one another? Jayde confessed: "When we're at our most rageful, I say to him he's like his dad and he says to me, you've got no friends. And that's what we do to each other.

Jayde is competing on Strictly Come Dancing with Karen Hauer

"We're two very complicated people that have come together with a massive load of baggage and we're expecting the other person to know every answer to fix that baggage. It's just not possible."

According to their therapist, Jayde and Rich are "very compatible" due to similar childhood experiences, but she said "we bring out the worst in each other."

Amid their candid confessions, the couple also discussed how their disagreements have impacted their physical relationship. "It's not that I don't love him and I don't fancy him because I do, something rotten, but we are coming in and out of arguments too much at the moment," Jayde said. We love their honesty!

READ: King Charles III's 'down to earth' wife Queen Consort Camilla is 'strength in the marriage' – exclusive

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.