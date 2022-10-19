6 NCIS stars' weddings: Sean Murray's whirlwind, Diona Reasonover's nightmare & more Some of these stories may surprise you

Not all love stories happen like fairytales, and many of the NCIS stars are proof of that.

While Diona Reasonover has revealed plenty of relatable things that went wrong on her wedding day with her wife Patricia, Mark Harmon has remained much more tight-lipped about his big day with his wife Pam. Meanwhile, Emily Wickersham and Pauley Perrette's marriages ended in divorce.

Take a look at the surprising details of the NCIS casts' big days…

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon, who was known for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs until his departure in 2021, has been married to his wife Pam Dawber for over 30 years.

They met at a party thrown by a mutual friend, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 1987 before welcoming sons Sean and Ty.

The NCIS star and his actress wife tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but he did previously tell People the secret to their successful marriage. "We were both in our thirties when we got married, so hopefully the stupid stuff we did earlier. That's probably the closest I have to what the key is," he said.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama put his wedding plans on hold to welcome a baby girl with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2020, and the actor popped the question in a romantic oceanside proposal on New Year's Day 2020. Next to a snap of himself on one knee at sunset, holding up a pear-shaped diamond ring, he wrote: "'It's just us now' 01-01-2020."

Emily Wickersham

Emily Wickersham was married to her ex-husband Blake Hanley for eight years before they split in December 2018. The actress and the musician tied the knot in November 2010 in the Florida Keyes on Little Palm Island and celebrated with friends and family at a reception hosted at the Bath and Tennis Club.

Emily looked stunning in a white strapless gown and lace-trimmed gown while her husband rocked a blue suit.

Sean Murray

Sean Murray married his wife Carrie on 26 November 2005, one year after they began dating. Carrie explained on the Wedding Dish Podcast that they initially met at a Halloween party held by a mutual friend shortly after they had both broken up with their exes. Things turned romantic after they attended the same friend's New Year's party.

They got engaged in August 2005 after Carrie "put the heat on" in June, and they planned their big day in just three months! Sean and Carrie "purposefully" planned their wedding to fall during the thanksgiving break so they would always have a holiday together.

The couple originally wanted to elope but they changed their plans for their mothers. Carrie wore a chic strapless wedding dress and styled her hair in a chic updo for their big day at a country club, which had already been decorated with a "gorgeous" Christmas tree and lights.

They went on to welcome two kids, Caitlyn and River.

Diona Reasonover

Diona Reasonover admitted she had a "nightmare" wedding with her wife Patricia Villetto in 2018, which included a broken wrist and a storm – as well as meeting the in-laws for the first time!

"We tried to have a chill wedding," she said on an episode of Why Won't You Date Me? podcast, before adding they both cried over the planning process. She went on to admit that she chose a prom dress from ASOS for her wedding dress which didn't fit, but you wouldn't know from the stunning photo she shared of her rocking an off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Pauley Perrette

Pauley Perrette, who quit her role as chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in 2018, was previously married to musician Coyote Shivers from 2000 to 2006, but she later accused him of stalking her and took out a restraining order against him.

"I have a permanent restraining order, but those can only do so much," she said in a 2018 interview with 48 Hours.

