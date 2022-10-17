Today's Al Roker shares emotional lakeside wedding photo: 'Such an honour' The Today host posed with the beautiful bride

Al Roker, 68, and his wife Deborah Roberts, 62, posed for a photo with their niece on her wedding day in South Carolina over the weekend.

Asia Spellman tied the knot with her partner Shawn Boyet on 15 October in a picturesque lakeside ceremony at The Lake House At Bulow. Posing for a photo with the beautiful bride, who was dressed in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette, Al wrote: "Such an honor to be at the wedding of the now Mrs. Asia Spellman Boyet in Charleston, SC this weekend."

The Today host dressed to impress for the occasion, opting for a blue checked blazer, navy trousers and a black tie, while his wife looked equally as chic in a strappy gown in a green, yellow and black colourway.

In the background, guests were seated at candlelit round tables covered with green tablecloths while a DJ was set up ready for the evening reception.

The Today Show star posed with his wife and niece in a stunning wedding photo

Deborah was among the first to comment on Al's photo, writing: "Beautiful day of love!" while another commented: "The bride is beautiful. You and Deborah look fantastic." Commenting on the family resemblance, a third added: "Congratulations! She has your beautiful smile."

Deborah shared her own photo of the newlyweds on Twitter alongside the heartfelt message: "Wishing the very best to my niece, Asia Spellman and her new hubby Shawn Boyet!" It offered a better look at the bride's stunning gown, which she paired with a short veil, gold headband and matching gold and white bouquet.

Wishing the very best to my niece, Asia Spellman and her new hubby Shawn Boyet! pic.twitter.com/C9SUA7ObHn — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) October 16, 2022

Deborah posted a photo of the newlyweds at their lakeside wedding venue

Meanwhile, the groom looked effortlessly cool in cream trousers, a white open-neck shirt and beaded necklaces.

Al and Deborah recently marked their 27th wedding anniversary in September after saying 'I do' in a beautiful ceremony in New York in front of the likes of Barbara Walters, Rudy Giuliani, and Katie Couric.

A throwback wedding video shows Deborah walking down the aisle in a high-neck, gown with a long train and matching gloves. The couple have since welcomed children Leila and Nick, while the doting father also shares Courtney with his first wife Alice Bell.

