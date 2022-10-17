What has Kate Hudson said of her wedding to Danny Fujikawa? The two have been together for six years

Kate Hudson has been ultra busy filming and promoting her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

It's no wonder then that she hasn't been able to find time to plan a wedding with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, who she shares daughter Rani Rose with.

The two have been engaged for just over a year, with Kate announcing the news to her fans on 13 September, 2021. However, she recently revealed she's not sure when exactly they'll tie the knot.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on 28 September of this year, the actress gave rare details about her wedding plans, or rather, if she had any.

"We have no idea," she said of their plans and when the wedding might be, however she insisted they are definitely excited to finally get to it. She maintained: "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lead announced her engagement on Instagram last year with an adorable photo of the two in which they are standing on a mountain top about to kiss, and she is smiling as she rests her newly ring accessorized hand on his chest.

The couple's adorable engagement announcement

"Let's go!" she captioned the post, alongside nuptial-themed emojis. The actress and the musician have been linked together since 2016, and two years later they welcomed their first daughter together, Kate's third child.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last November after her engagement, she gave further insight into what her wedding planning process looked like.

The two recently showed up together for the London premiere of Glass Onion

She said: "I'm pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do, and then, I'm going back and forth between like, 'What is this really going to look like?' Obviously, we're so excited. But, the idea of planning a wedding is a lot. It's a lot. I made a whole movie about it," referring to Bride Wars with Anne Hathaway.

Still, though it seems they have not had a moment to sit down together to plan, they are still always by each other's side, and the two recently made an appearance at the London premiere of Glass Onion.

