Sienna Miller looks divine in cut-out maid of honour gown for lakeside wedding

Sienna Miller, 40, looked effortlessly stunning as she played a special role in her friend Tori Cook's farm wedding with event producer Hugo Heathcote.

In a modern twist of the classic bridal party, Sienna was "mate of honor" as Tori and Hugo exchanged vows under an oak tree in Surrey, overlooking the lake. Pictures show the actress, who was previously married to Jude Law, doing a reading in a midi dress with spaghetti straps and scalloped trim – a surprisingly summery choice for an October wedding.

It appears to be the 'Jude' khaki-green linen dress from Zimmerman which has a lace-up bodice and cutouts at the waist, which reatails for £595 or $821. She finished off her look with a beaded necklace, chunky earrings and her hair in a boho half-up style with plaits.

Meanwhile, bride Tori turned to Sienna's sister Savannah Miller for her wedding dress, which was a simple high-neck gown with a low back and a star-embellished cape. With her blonde hair in soft waves, she added a contrasting silver star headband from Jennifer Behr and a diamond bracelet gifted by her mother, while Hugo looked dapper in a blue Gucci suit.

Tori told Vogue of her outfit choices: "Savannah makes the best wedding dresses, so I didn’t even have to think about it!"

She got engaged to Hugo on their farm in 2019, but they were forced to cancel their plans for a June 2020 wedding at the Macakizi Hotel in Turkey following the outbreak of COVID-19. Tori added: "We designed one for the original wedding in Turkey and then made a few tweaks to it so it suited a British woodland wedding. Her bespoke service is incredible, and the entire process was a dream."

Sienna was Tori's "mate of honor"

The bride later changed into an Alice Temperley sparkly jumpsuit which she teamed with Jimmy Choo trainers to hit the dancefloor.

Following the evening reception, the wedding took on a festival vibe with guests glamping on-site in tents that Tori said were "comfy and amazing."

