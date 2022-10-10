Sophie Turner looks divine in bold crop top for Italian wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just three months after welcoming her second child, Sophie Turner soaked up the last of the summer sun and attended her Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey's wedding in Puglia.

MORE: 10 celebrity couples who met online: Sophie Turner, Adam Levine, Rebecca Adlington & more

The 26-year-old actress joined her husband Joe Jonas, 33, at the picturesque Italian wedding venue wearing an electric green co-ord. Pictures shared by celebrity hairstylist Charley McEwen show new mum Sophie – who also shares daughter Willa, born in 2020, with Joe – squinting into the sun in a ruched o-ring crop top with a matching high-waisted sarong-style skirt that perfectly accentuated her toned figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

She added gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses that rested on top of her red hair that fell past her shoulders in effortless waves. Joe also looked smart in a white T-shirt layered over a black silk blazer with a white trim.

Neither Sophie nor Joe have shared photos of the big day on social media, but we've tracked down the TV star's wedding guest outfit and it retails for over £1k (around $1,148) but it's selling out quickly. If you want a similar green co-ord on the high street, check out this bargain ASOS option.

RELATED: Sophie Turner wows in orchid print dress for date night with Joe Jonas

SHOP: 22 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

Pleated skirt, £580, and crop top, £460, Cult Gaia

Pretty lavish co-ord, £90, ASOS

Cersei Lannister actress Lena, 49, married Ozark actor Marc Menchaca, 47, on 6 October in front of celebrity guests such as Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke.

The bride opted for a boho look that consisted of a white backless gown with a V-neck and spaghetti straps, a white and pink floral headpiece, a long veil and a colourful bouquet.

Sophie was one of many celebrity guests to attend Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca's wedding

Meanwhile, Marc stepped out in a blue-grey suit, a white shirt and a peach-patterned tie, finished off with a beige hat.

Lena was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2012, and the former couple share a son called Wylie. She also went on to welcome daughter Teddy with her ex Dan Cadan.

Speaking about the end of her marriage to Peter, she told More magazine: "It's tough. There's a lot of hurt and sadness and disappointment. Grief. Massive grief. It's a mourning process, and yet nobody's died."

MORE: Inside Prince Harry's relationship with 'amazing' mother-in-law Doria Ragland

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.