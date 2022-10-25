Helen Flanagan showered with support as she steps out without engagement ring The actress' oval diamond ring was missing from her finger

Helen Flanagan's latest appearance at the Pride of Britain awards on Monday had fans talking for several reasons – not only did she look sensational, but her followers also spotted that she was once again without her engagement ring.

The mother-of-three – who shares children Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie with Scott Sinclair – stepped out on the red carpet in a red hot mini dress from Tran Hung, complete with a strapless neckline and a striking bow. Styled by Kelvin Barron, the former Coronation Street actress added a pop of red lipstick, black studded heels from high street store Topshop and Sif Jakobs jewellery.

But one accessory that was noticeably missing was her sparkling engagement ring from Scott, prompting her fans to send supportive messages. "Thinking of you and your beautiful kids xx wishing you and Scott both well," wrote one Instagram fan, and another added: "So sad to hear about you and Scott."

A third remarked: "Sorry to hear you and Scott have gone your separate ways, verrrrrry sad day! For you and the children love you lots xxxxxx." Despite rumours that Helen and fiancé Scott have split, neither of them have publicly addressed their relationship status. HELLO! has approached a representative for Helen for comment.

Helen was spotted without her ring at the Pride of Britain awards

The footballer popped the question during a family trip to Disneyland Paris in 2018 and announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background.

He held open a ring box in front of Helen, who was smiling and had one hand raised to her face in shock, and he added the caption: "She said YES!"

The footballer proposed in Disneyland Paris in 2018

Helen shared a close-up photo of her oval diamond engagement ring complete with a sparkling pave band after she suffered a mishap with it in 2020. "Finally got my ring back… after the band broke," she admitted, but she chose not to sport the sentimental accessory for the National Television Awards in early October.

Helen previously sported an oval diamond engagement ring

This comes after she admitted she had put their wedding plans on hold on several occasions. They had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but rearranged it following the outbreak of the coronavirus and her sister's wedding.

She told New! Magazine: "We've been together for so long now that we're being lazy about wedding planning."

