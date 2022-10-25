Why Christine Lampard's glam date night with husband Frank was so meaningful The TV star returned to the place where she met her husband

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank dressed to the nines for their appearance at the Pride of Britain awards on Monday, which was a particularly sentimental date night for the couple.

Christine stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder gown from Solace London with a low neckline and figure-flattering silhouette, which she teamed with effortlessly tousled hair and delicate silver jewellery. She posed for pictures at Grosvenor House alongside a dapper Frank, who wore a dark grey suit and blue shirt for the occasion.

The former footballer explained the "very special day" feels like their anniversary after the couple first met at the awards back in 2009. During a chat with The Mirror, he said: "It is always a great evening for us for that reason, but this is always a very special day.

"Obviously that does give it something extra but it is just so important to be a part of that recognition for the winners," he continued, adding: "It is like our anniversary night out."

The couple met at the Pride of Britain awards in 2009

Four years after getting engaged in 2011, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale winter wedding ceremony on 20 December 2015 at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, followed by a reception at private members' club The Arts Club in Mayfair.

Christine looked gorgeous in a bespoke wedding gown by bridal designer Suzanne Neville which featured lace sleeves, a plunging neckline and a fishtail skirt.

Despite sharing their special day with the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Holly Willoughby, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Frank was reminded of the one special person who couldn't be there.

Christine and Frank on their wedding day in 2015

His mother Pat sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before Frank met Christine, but he made sure he paid tribute to Pat in his emotional groom's speech.

Christine said on Loose Women: "I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech."

The pair are parents to daughter Patricia, and son Freddie, while Frank also has two daughters Luna and Isla from a previous relationship.

