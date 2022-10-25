Peter Andre's daughter Princess just wore a bridal dress and nobody noticed The singer revealed they visited a bridal shop

The Pride of Britain awards was a glamorous family affair for Peter Andre, who was joined on the red carpet by his son Junior and his daughter Princess on Monday night.

LOOK: The best Pride of Britain outfits you can't afford to miss - from Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway

Peter took to his Instagram Stories to share his outfit details, revealing his chic blue suit and his son's navy and black velvet jacket were from Marc Darcy, but it was his daughter's ensemble that may surprise you.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre is so relatable as he shows hilarious 'chat' with daughter

Tying in with the blue colourway, Princess stepped out in a sparkly floor-length gown with delicate spaghetti straps and beautiful sequins all over – and her red carpet look may actually be intended as a show-stopping bridesmaid dress.

READ: Peter Andre details daughter Princess' screams after family home is struck by lightning

RELATED: Peter Andre speaks candidly about 16-year age gap with wife Emily

Mysterious Girl singer Peter tagged Surrey bridal shop Brides Visited, which offers everything from wedding dresses to mother-of-the-bride outfits, bridesmaid gowns and prom dresses.

Princess shopped at Brides Visited for her sparkly gown

Princess finished off her look with her signature long blonde curls falling past her waist, perfectly manicured nails and long lashes.

Peter is often accompanied by his wife Emily, but she is currently away with their two young children Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo.

Peter Andre and Katie Price's daughter wore a stunning blue bridesmaid dress in June

The pretty colour of Princess' latest dress was not dissimilar to the one she was pictured wearing at her auntie Sophie's wedding back in June. Katie Price shared a photo of the 14-year-old wearing an elegant navy organza bridesmaid dress as she took to the dancefloor alongside her younger sister, Bunny, seven. She captioned the clip: "My girls," along with two red heart emojis.

Both Princess and Junior also had special roles in their father's wedding with Emily, which took place at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon on 11 July 2015. They acted as page boy and flower girl, while Peter and Emily's eldest child Amelia was just 18 months old at the time.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Peter revealed how he keeps the magic alive in his relationship with the NHS doctor. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

RELATED: Princess Madeleine's second wedding dress belonged to another royal

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.