Outlander's Caitriona Balfe makes very rare comment about secret wedding The actress "squeezed in" her wedding in September 2019

While Outlander fans have watched Caitriona Balfe's character's love life play out on screen, the actress has largely kept her real-life relationship out of the public eye.

The Irish star got married to musician and producer Anthony McGill in September 2019 but has not shared any photos or details of her big day – apart from admitting she "squeezed it in" during filming.

"I feel very lucky that through this show I met the love of my life, so that’s made me much more of a romantic, to be sure," she told The Mirror.

Speaking of her big day, she added: "I managed to squeeze it in on a weekend during production but it was beautiful and I had all my close friends and family there.

Caitriona and Anthony had a low-key wedding in 2019

"Once you are in a room full of people that you love and who love you, it’s just so special and fun. I just want to be happy and to try to stay sane."

The actress has been linked to Anthony since 2015, and she confirmed her engagement at the 2018 Golden Globes as she debuted her dazzling engagement ring with a striking round diamond flanked by two captivating sapphire stones.

"It happened over the break. I’m very happy," she told People at the awards show.

The actress confirmed her engagement at the 2018 Golden Globes

However, some Outlander fans have been convinced that Caitríona and her co-star Sam Heughan have been more than friends has been rife ever since series started back in 2014 – to the extent that they believe that her marriage to Anthony is fake!

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Caitriona said that someone had called to "harass the secretary of the church where the wedding took place" as they didn't believe their nuptials really happened.

Sam has similarly been forced to shut down romance rumours, insisting they were simply "incredibly great friends". The actor told E! News back in 2016: "We’re not together, sorry to break people’s hearts. But [fans] like to try and, I don’t know, maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together."

