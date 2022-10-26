Jamie Redknapp shares beachside photo with bikini-clad wife on 'perfect anniversary' The couple have been married for one year

Jamie Redknapp, 49, celebrated his first anniversary with wife Frida, 39, in private, jetting off for a "perfect" celebration with his family.

The former footballer shared a peek inside his sun-soaked getaway on Instagram with a snap of himself relaxing on the sandy beach next to his 11-month-old son Rafferty, whom the couple welcomed on 24 November, one month after their wedding. The little boy looked sweet in patterned blue swim shorts and a hat while Swedish model Frida also looked stunning in a blue bikini with a multicoloured trim, finishing off her off-duty holiday look with sunglasses and her blonde hair in beach waves.

While Jamie didn't reveal his exact location, the gentle ocean waves and rolling hills on the horizon look pretty idyllic to us!

"Perfect anniversary/birthday getaway last week with our little man," he wrote, referring to Frida's birthday. His followers added sweet messages in the comments section. "What a lovely photo," remarked one, and another penned: "Happy Anniversary glad you got your happy ending, and a beautiful little boy xx."

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a family getaway

Jamie and Frida exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office followed by a reception at Scott's restaurant in Mayfair in October 2021. Frida looked stunning in a simple Emilia Wickstead gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, elegant long sleeves and a fitted waist that highlighted her blossoming baby bump. Jamie's mother Sandra Redknapp described her look as "stunning" and "classic."

Jamie and Frida got married in October 2021

In extracts from her new book with Harry Redknapp, When Harry Met Sandra, published by The Mirror, Sandra recalled of the evening reception: "I remember thinking about how happy they looked when Jamie and Frida cut their cake. There was a smile between them."

Alongside Jamie's parents' further guests at the couple's intimate wedding included Christine and Frank Lampard, and the sports star's sons Charley and Beau, whom he shares with his wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

