8 best bridal boutiques in London – your wedding dress awaits!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brides across the country flock to London to shop for their dream wedding dress, and with endless boutiques to choose from, we're not surprised.

SHOP: 13 best long-sleeved wedding dresses 2022

Whether you're a classic bride looking for a timeless Andrea Hawkes gown, a boho bride after a unique Grace Loves Lace dress, or want to channel the Princess of Wales in a Temperley London frock, the capital has it all. We take a look at the best bridal boutiques to get you started…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity brides with non-traditional wedding dresses

Halfpenny London, Bloomsbury

Book an appointment at the Halfpenny London flagship store, where you'll step into a picturesque boutique filled with plush velvet chairs, mirrors and picturesque red plumage. Let your stylist help you choose your perfect Kate Halfpenny gown, with options including modern mini dresses and statement oversized bows. For something truly unique, try separates or layering overskirts.

Address: No.10 Woburn Walk, Bloomsbury, London, WC1H-0JL

Website: www.halfpennylondon.com

Grace Loves Lace, Shoreditch

Millie Mackintosh is just one of the stars who have donned dresses from Australian bridal brand Grace Loves Lace. Get the boho look with effortless slips and, as the name suggests, elegant lace in the London showroom, decorated with rich greenery and brushed gold accents.

Address: 58/59 Charlotte Road, London EC2A 3QT

Website: graceloveslace.com

RELATED: Best V-neck wedding dresses 2022: From Coast, Net-a-Porter, ASOS & more

SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges to ASOS

Phillipa Lepley, Fulham

Loved by Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Vesterberg, Phillipa Lepley's couture bridal gowns cover everything from traditional lace to fairytale ballgowns and sculptured clean satin silhouettes. Hand-crafted in London using Italian Duchess satin, French lace and Swiss embroideries, brides can be sure they're getting the highest-quality gown.

Address: 48 Fulham Rd., South Kensington, London SW3 6HH

Website: www.phillipalepley.com

Temperley London, Chelsea

If it's good enough for Princess Kate! Head to the South Kensington pop-up store to view a capsule collection of ready-to-wear and heritage pieces. From lace jumpsuits to crystal embroidered gowns, Alice Temperley's bridal outfits are the perfect balance between romantic and glamorous.

Address: 163 Draycott Ave, Chelsea, London, SW3 3AJ

Website: temperleylondon.com

Jenny Packham, Mayfair

Jenny Packham is another favourite of the Princess of Wales. Her occasionwear includes sequins and feathers galore, and you can get the same wow factor with your bridal gown. Think dazzling embellishments, tulle skirts and cape sleeves.

Address: 3A Carlos Place, Mount Street, Mayfair, W1K 3AN

Website: jennypackham.com

Stella McCartney, Mayfair

Responsible for the Duchess of Sussex's halterneck evening wedding dress, Stella McCartney's contemporary dresses are perfect for those looking for a modern, clean aesthetic. The brand previously launched its Made With Love bridal collection, but brides can still shop unique tuxedo dresses and more that can be recycled long after their big day.

Address: 23 Old Bond Street, Mayfair, London W1S 4PZ,

Website: stellamccartney.com

SEE: 14 bold second royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Sarah Ferguson's florals and more

MORE: I struggled to find a wedding dress – here's why I went custom-made

Andrea Hawkes, Islington

British bridal designer Andrea Hawkes offers classic shapes, modern bridal separates and wedding jumpsuits made with natural silks and lace. Or if you're looking for that head-turning gown, check out their beaded gowns.

Address: 36 Danbury Street, London, N1 8JU

Website: www.andreahawkes.co.uk

Sassi Holford, South Kensington

Handmade in England, Sassi Holford is a one-stop shop for all brides, whether you want figure-hugging silhouettes or textured skirts. And the bridal designer has even dressed royalty! Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn wore a bespoke gown with a silk Duchesse skirt and a French lace shrug.

Address: 82 Fulham Rd, South Kensington, London SW3 6HR

Website: sassiholford.com

READ: 7 costly royal wedding dresses with price tags up to £6m: From the Queen to Meghan Markle

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.