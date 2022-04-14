11 best bridal gloves to shop if you're inspired by Nicola Peltz

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you weren't already considering wearing gloves to your wedding, you probably are now after seeing Nicola Peltz's elegant bridal outfit.

The actress, 27, married Brooklyn Beckham, 23, in Palm Beach, Florida, wearing a Valentino gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team. It featured a square neckline, thick straps and a large train, which she paired with an embroidered veil and handmade lace gloves.

Gloves used to be very popular among brides, including the likes of Amanda Holden who wore silky ones for her first wedding to Les Dennis, but the vintage-inspired accessories are making a major comeback in 2022, largely thanks to the likes of Bridgerton.

According to Etsy, there has been a 121% increase in searches for bridal gloves. So where can you shop for them? Take a look at our edit of the best options for all price ranges…

Lace applique gloves, £37.51, Etsy

Brides who love lace should get their hands on this handmade design.

Tender & Dangerous mesh gloves, £230, Selfridges

Copy Nicola's look and rock elbow-length embroidered mesh gloves from Tender & Dangerous.

Pearl-studded gloves, £25.86, Etsy

You don't have to break the bank with these delicate white pearl-studded ones.

Parlor silk gloves, £192, Farfetch

Love the feminine look? These bow-detail gloves made from 100% silk are bound to give you a luxurious feel. If you're feeling bold, go for the contrasting black and ivory version!

Pearl gloves, £8.92, LightInTheBox

If you want to add a touch of vintage to your look, try these sheer gloves with elegant pearls.

Long silk gloves, £77.61, BHLDN

Keep it classic with long silky gloves – perfect for pairing with any dress.

Parlor fingerless gloves, £123, Farfetch

These fingerless gloves ensure all eyes will be on your sparkling engagement and wedding rings.

Tulle gloves, £145, Cornelia James

In ivory or white, this tulle handwear is sure to match your wedding dress.

Embroidered wedding gloves, £141.09, Etsy

If you loved Hailey Bieber's embroidered train, try the same on your hands.

Bow gloves, £97.59, BHLDN

Silky gloves with chic bows, what more could you want?

Polka dot gloves, £49.60, Amazon

How pretty are these polka dots? And they're a bargain at under £50.

