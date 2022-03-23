23 best plus-size gowns for curvy bridesmaids

Nichola Murphy
Shopping for plus-size bridesmaid dresses? Here are the best pink, blue, green, red and grey gowns that will look gorgeous on every shape and size from Net-A-Porter, Coast, ASOS, Quiz and more.
Shopping for your bridesmaid dresses can be tough, especially when you have a big bridal party with different body shapes and sizes. Luckily, more and more shops are offering petite and curvy options with a wide range of styles to flatter everyone.
So whether you're shopping for blush pink gowns for your summer nuptials or rich red bridesmaid dresses for a winter wedding, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to see our edit of the best plus-size bridesmaid dresses for every colour scheme from Net-A-Porter, Coast, ASOS, Quiz and more…
Plus-size pink bridesmaid dresses
Luxurious satin material? Check. Beautiful bardot neckline? Check. Dusky rose colour? Check.
Curve bardot bridesmaid dress, available up to size 30, £100, ASOS
Add a splash of colour to your big day with this Roksanda's orange and pink silk-satin dress with a figure-flattering curve pleat across the bodice.
Roksanda pink silk bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £1,595, Matches Fashion
Available in sizes up to 26, this ruffled frock with a belted waist and tiered skirt is sure to make your bridesmaids look and feel their best.
Ruffle bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £70 now £63.20, Coast
The leg-lengthening fit and belted waist of this pleated dress are sure to highlight your bridesmaid's gorgeous figure.
Pleated bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, was £35 now £28, Boohoo
This elegant floor-length gown comes in several pink and purple shades if you want tonal bridesmaids, and they all look stunning with a lace bodice and flowy chiffon skirt.
A-line bridesmaid dress, available up to size 30, £43.99, Ever-Pretty
Plus-size blue bridesmaid dresses
With a shimmer finish, this navy wrap dress adds a touch of sparkle to the bridal party.
Curve wrap bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £89.99, Quiz
How gorgeous is this electric blue colour? Roksanda's crepe midi dress has a simple silhouette with a fitted bodice and pleated belt.
Roksanda midi bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £1,195, Matches Fashion
Made in a dusky blue material, this embellished Monsoon bridesmaid dress is perfect for an understated glam look.
Monsoon embellished bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £170, John Lewis
If you're after the complete opposite, make sure all eyes are on the bride and her bridesmaids with this bright blue satin-piqué frock with ruffled sleeves and floor-length skirt with side splits.
Reem Acra bridesmaid dress, available up to size XXL, £1,400, Net-A-Porter
Buttons are the focal point of this silk navy dress, which is currently in the sale for £120.
Button-up bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £149 now £119.20, Coast
Up to size 32, SimplyBe is selling a flattering V-neck dress with angel sleeves – all made out of a comfortable stretchy fabric.
Angel sleeve bridesmaid dress, available up to size 32, £60, SimplyBe
Plus-size green bridesmaid dresses
Your bridesmaids will look gorgeous in green with this pleated dress, complete with embellished straps.
Pleated bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £129 now £103.20, Coast
Mint green colour scheme? No problem. Shop this tulle maxi dress featuring a hand-embellished bodice and a blouson waist.
Embellished bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £295, Phase Eight
For a more boho vibe, we're loving this Lace & Beads puff sleeve tulle dress.
Lace & Beads tulle bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, £85, ASOS
You can't go wrong with a classic floor-length gown with a V-neckline and fitted waist, especially when it comes in this misty green colour.
Maids to measure bridesmaid dress, available up to size 20, £225, John Lewis
Looking for a more unusual dress? Try this slash-neck design from Boohoo in soft sage material.
Slash neck bridesmaid dress, available up to size 24, was £40 now £24, Boohoo
Plus-size red bridesmaid dresses
This one-shouldered chiffon dress screams elegance – and did we mention it comes in lots of colourways?
One-shoulder bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £43.99, Ever-Pretty
Featuring a mesh floral bodice and sleeves, a ribbon tie waist, and a pleated skirt, Coast's long-sleeved maxi dress is simply stunning.
Embroidered bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £169 now £135.20, Coast
With a possible 15 beautiful styles, this versatile multiway dress is sure to suit everyone, whether you want a halterneck design or capped sleeves.
Monsoon multiway bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £99, John Lewis
Love scalloped lace and sheer sleeves? Then this is the bridesmaid dress for you.
Lace bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £150, Phase Eight
Plus-size grey bridesmaid dresses
Shop this TFNC maxi dress complete with flutter sleeves for under £60 – bargain!
TNFC maxi bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, £58, ASOS
Turn up the glamour in this Reem Acra gown with fluted sleeves, a nipped-in waist and satin-piqué fabric with sparkling crystals.
Reem Acra bridesmaid dress, available up to size XXL, £1,565, Net-A-Porter
Add some sparkle to your big day with this Frock and Frill sequin embellished dress.
Frock and Frill bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, was £185 now £115, ASOS
