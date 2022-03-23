23 best plus-size gowns for curvy bridesmaids

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for your bridesmaid dresses can be tough, especially when you have a big bridal party with different body shapes and sizes. Luckily, more and more shops are offering petite and curvy options with a wide range of styles to flatter everyone.

So whether you're shopping for blush pink gowns for your summer nuptials or rich red bridesmaid dresses for a winter wedding, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to see our edit of the best plus-size bridesmaid dresses for every colour scheme from Net-A-Porter, Coast, ASOS, Quiz and more…

Plus-size pink bridesmaid dresses

Luxurious satin material? Check. Beautiful bardot neckline? Check. Dusky rose colour? Check.

Curve bardot bridesmaid dress, available up to size 30, £100, ASOS

Add a splash of colour to your big day with this Roksanda's orange and pink silk-satin dress with a figure-flattering curve pleat across the bodice.

Roksanda pink silk bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £1,595, Matches Fashion

Available in sizes up to 26, this ruffled frock with a belted waist and tiered skirt is sure to make your bridesmaids look and feel their best.

Ruffle bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £70 now £63.20, Coast

The leg-lengthening fit and belted waist of this pleated dress are sure to highlight your bridesmaid's gorgeous figure.

Pleated bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, was £35 now £28, Boohoo

This elegant floor-length gown comes in several pink and purple shades if you want tonal bridesmaids, and they all look stunning with a lace bodice and flowy chiffon skirt.

A-line bridesmaid dress, available up to size 30, £43.99, Ever-Pretty

Plus-size blue bridesmaid dresses

With a shimmer finish, this navy wrap dress adds a touch of sparkle to the bridal party.

Curve wrap bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £89.99, Quiz

How gorgeous is this electric blue colour? Roksanda's crepe midi dress has a simple silhouette with a fitted bodice and pleated belt.

Roksanda midi bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £1,195, Matches Fashion

Made in a dusky blue material, this embellished Monsoon bridesmaid dress is perfect for an understated glam look.

Monsoon embellished bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £170, John Lewis

If you're after the complete opposite, make sure all eyes are on the bride and her bridesmaids with this bright blue satin-piqué frock with ruffled sleeves and floor-length skirt with side splits.

Reem Acra bridesmaid dress, available up to size XXL, £1,400, Net-A-Porter

Buttons are the focal point of this silk navy dress, which is currently in the sale for £120.

Button-up bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £149 now £119.20, Coast

Up to size 32, SimplyBe is selling a flattering V-neck dress with angel sleeves – all made out of a comfortable stretchy fabric.

Angel sleeve bridesmaid dress, available up to size 32, £60, SimplyBe

Plus-size green bridesmaid dresses

Your bridesmaids will look gorgeous in green with this pleated dress, complete with embellished straps.

Pleated bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £129 now £103.20, Coast

Mint green colour scheme? No problem. Shop this tulle maxi dress featuring a hand-embellished bodice and a blouson waist.

Embellished bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £295, Phase Eight

For a more boho vibe, we're loving this Lace & Beads puff sleeve tulle dress.

Lace & Beads tulle bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, £85, ASOS

You can't go wrong with a classic floor-length gown with a V-neckline and fitted waist, especially when it comes in this misty green colour.

Maids to measure bridesmaid dress, available up to size 20, £225, John Lewis

Looking for a more unusual dress? Try this slash-neck design from Boohoo in soft sage material.

Slash neck bridesmaid dress, available up to size 24, was £40 now £24, Boohoo

Plus-size red bridesmaid dresses

This one-shouldered chiffon dress screams elegance – and did we mention it comes in lots of colourways?

One-shoulder bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £43.99, Ever-Pretty

Featuring a mesh floral bodice and sleeves, a ribbon tie waist, and a pleated skirt, Coast's long-sleeved maxi dress is simply stunning.

Embroidered bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, was £169 now £135.20, Coast

With a possible 15 beautiful styles, this versatile multiway dress is sure to suit everyone, whether you want a halterneck design or capped sleeves.

Monsoon multiway bridesmaid dress, available up to size 22, £99, John Lewis

Love scalloped lace and sheer sleeves? Then this is the bridesmaid dress for you.

Lace bridesmaid dress, available up to size 26, £150, Phase Eight

Plus-size grey bridesmaid dresses

Shop this TFNC maxi dress complete with flutter sleeves for under £60 – bargain!

TNFC maxi bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, £58, ASOS

Turn up the glamour in this Reem Acra gown with fluted sleeves, a nipped-in waist and satin-piqué fabric with sparkling crystals.

Reem Acra bridesmaid dress, available up to size XXL, £1,565, Net-A-Porter

Add some sparkle to your big day with this Frock and Frill sequin embellished dress.

Frock and Frill bridesmaid dress, available up to size 28, was £185 now £115, ASOS

