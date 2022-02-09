21 best bridal lingerie sets perfect for your wedding night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Every bride wants to look and feel her best when she gets married – and that includes her wedding night.

Bridal gowns may be at the very top of a bride's to-do list, but what about some gorgeous lingerie to change into once you've finished partying with guests?

How do you choose your wedding night lingerie?

Whether you want romantic lace, sexy suspenders, classic bridal white or bolder colours, there are plenty of options out there that are perfect for your wedding evening and beyond. Think a lace chemise, an embroidered bra, or a gorgeous bodysuit. See our top picks below…

Net-A-Porter bridal lingerie we love

Strapless bras are a staple, and you can't go wrong when they look as pretty as this with lace and mesh detailing. We love the matching underwear, too.

Else balconette bra, £71.40, Net-A-Porter

With a touch of lace on the bust and trim, this chemise offers the perfect balance between sophisticated and sexy.

I.D. Sarrieri satin chemise, £345, Net-A-Porter

No frills needed with this elegant satin set, which would go just as well underneath a white shirt or pastel blouse as it is on its own - gorgeous!

Anine Bing satin triangle bra, £89, briefs £49, Net-A-Porter

Neutral nudes and whites are the perfect shades to add to your lingerie drawer long after your big day.

Fleur du mal embroidered bra £132.86, thong £55.41, suspender belt £73.55, Net-A-Porter

Marks & Spencer bridal lingerie we love

Complete with a plunge bra with crystal detailing and semi-sheer French lace, a matching thong and suspenders with added stretch, this set is pretty and comfortable.

Plunge bra set, £60, M&S

Get in the romantic mood with this heart embroidered set in white or black.

Heart embroidered set, £30.50, M&S

This elegant ivory satin and lace chemise should be a staple in your nightwear collection.

Satin chemise, £29.50, M&S

Lovehoney bridal lingerie we love

Keep it simple with a pretty lace bralette and matching knickers which come in white, black, pink and more.

White bralette set, £8.99, Lovehoney

This white lace and mesh babydoll has the most gorgeous racer back!

White babydoll set, £39.99, Lovehoney

With a padded bra, waist-cinching bones and ruffle lace trip, what's not to love about this flirty bustier?

Plus-size bustier set, £44.99, Lovehoney

We love this satin teddy with a plunging neckline, open back and lace detail. Wedding night or not, we're wearing this!

Satin teddy, was £29.99, now £20, Lovehoney

Boux Avenue bridal lingerie we love

Look pretty in pink with this soft pastel plunge bra. Make it a set with the matching knickers, too.

Plunge bra £36, briefs £16, Boux Avenue

This lace body is going straight on our wishlist – it's perfect for your wedding night and for layering underneath a white outfit in the future.

Lace body, £40, Boux Avenue

Treat yourself to this gorgeous embroidered triangle bra with a ruffle lace edge and satin trim. Plus, it's currently a bargain in the sale!

Embroidered bra, was £28 now £8, Boux Avenue

ASOS bridal lingerie we love

How pretty is this body with a flattering plunging neckline, high-cut leg and lace scallop edges?

Lace body, £22, ASOS

For ladies with fuller busts, look no further than this lace and mesh body, which fits cup sizes DD-G.

Wolf & Whistle lace and mesh body, £32, ASOS

Whether you wear them together or as separates, this babydoll with a sweetheart neckline and thong are a must-have.

Hunkemoller Emily babydoll set, £34, ASOS

Pour Moi bridal lingerie we love

Make a statement with this red padded set, perfect for a romantic evening.

Red set, £74, Pour Moi

A delicate lace chemise is sure to make any bride feel gorgeous on her special day.

Lace chemise, was £36 now £18, Pour Moi

Nordstrom bridal lingerie we love

This plus teddy features a halterneck and plunging neckline, and it comes in black or red.

Plunging teddy, £31.51, Nordstrom

Brides will want to get their hands on this pretty chemise, with a silky skirt and sheer embroidered bodice.

Sheer chemise, £88.22, Nordstrom

