Stacey Solomon's ex Steve-O candidly discusses shock split after meeting young sons

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Before beginning a relationship with her now-husband Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon dated Steve-O for six months – and the stuntman has finally opened up about the reason for their shock split.

LOOK: Loose Women brides' unexpectedly daring wedding dresses

The Loose Women panellist and the Jackass star met while appearing on The Jump back in 2015, and they were reportedly "smitten" with one another. Steve-O even moved to the UK to live with her and her two young sons Zachary and Leighton.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils incredible Pickle Cottage transformation for wedding

Fans were surprised when they broke off their relationship so suddenly, but Steve-O has now admitted he regrets how they ended things in his new book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions.

According to The Sun, he wrote: "I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off. I had become not only part of her life, I'd become part of her kids' lives too. And then — poof — I was gone."

RELATED: Do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash disagree on having another baby?

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals family's emotional wedding surprise

Stacey and Steve-O dated for six months in 2015

The TV star explained that alcohol, drug and sex addiction were all factors that contributed to his decisions, which included regularly "charming" and then "ghosting" women. However, he said he is particularly remorseful about hurting Stacey and her children.

"To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down," he said, before praising Stacey's ability to forgive and move on. "Ironically, I don’t think Stacey does. We aren’t in touch anymore, but she has corresponded with my family and seems to bear no ill toward me."

Stacey shared the first photo of the best men at her wedding. Photographer: Chelsea White

Stacey went on to welcome son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, with Joe, and all of their children had a special role to play at the couple's wedding in July 2022.

In fact, they chose to postpone their wedding day so they could share it with their blended family, including Joe's son Harry and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton – who were all best men – and the couple's two youngest children.

She shared photos taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White that showed the best men dressed in smart blue and green suits posing on the swing in the garden of their family home, Pickle Cottage, where they exchanged vows.

LOOK: 12 private royal wedding moments: From Princess Kate's rehearsal to Princess Eugenie's first dance

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.