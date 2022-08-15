Stacey Solomon's wedding photo of best man and stepson Harry has fans saying the same thing The couple's sons were best men

Stacey Solomon and her new husband Joe Swash chose to postpone their wedding day so they could share it with their blended family, including Joe's son Harry, 15, Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, and the couple's two young children Rex, three, and Rose, now ten months.

While the Loose Women star is normally very open about her home life, she has been stepping back from social media to spend time with her family over the summer, so fans were delighted when she shared the first look at her best men. In the new wedding snap, taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White, Stacey and Joe's sons could be seen posing on their swing in the garden of their family home, Pickle Cottage, where they exchanged vows on Sunday 24 July.

Dressed in cute green shorts and a matching bow tie, Rex stood in the middle, flanked by Stacey's sons, who looked smart in blue three-piece suits and green bow ties. Meanwhile, as the eldest and tallest of the group, Harry stood at the back in a similar outfit finished with a green tie – and his appearance at the special family event sparked a reaction among many of Stacey's fans.

"Awww such handsome boys!!! Harry & Zack are growing up fast!! Xx," wrote one, and another similarly added: "Oh wow Harry looks so grown up."

Stacey shared the first photo of the best men at her wedding. Photographer: Chelsea White

A third remarked: "Oh wow, this photo is so beautiful. It’s great that Harry could be there to celebrate with you all," while others joked they initially thought the picture had been photoshopped as they didn't spot Harry's legs, which were perfectly positioned behind Zach and Leighton's.

"I had to do a double take as I couldn’t figure out where Harry’s legs were! Such a gorgeous photo x," remarked another.

Stacey and Joe got married at their home, Pickle Cottage. Photographer: Chelsea White

Stacey gushed about her best men in the caption, writing: "Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for. I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything. We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys @realjoeswashy."

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve. They delayed their nuptials when Stacey fell pregnant with Rose.

They went on to have a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden, with the bride rocking a corset wedding gown from Verona Bridal, and they plan to host another legal ceremony in the future.

