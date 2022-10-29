James Bye and glam bride Victoria's lakeside wedding photo belongs in a Hollywood movie

James Bye's wife Victoria – who met the star in a Sainsbury’s car park – looked seriously stunning on their wedding day back in April 2012.

MORE: Strictly's Fleur East swapped fitted bridal gown for sheer jumpsuit at mountainous wedding

The Coronation Street actor has only posted a handful of wedding photos over the past ten years, but the bride's outfit has still left his followers speechless.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly’s Amy Dowden speaks out over major mishap with James Bye

To mark his anniversary during the coronavirus lockdown, the Strictly star posted a throwback photo of the newlyweds next to a lake as he gave her a Hollywood-style kiss that wouldn't look out of place in a romantic movie. It perfectly showcased Victoria's incredible train, which trailed behind her strapless gown complete with a tulle mermaid skirt and lace embroidery.

"Happy 8 years to my best friend. I love you @lady_vbye," wrote James, who looked ready to hit the red carpet in a classic black suit and a bow tie.

READ: Strictly's Tyler West an 'emotional wreck' after whistlestop Mauritius wedding – photos

SHOP: 13 beautiful long-sleeved wedding dresses for the modern bride

The actor shared a throwback photo on his anniversary

Back in 2017, his fans were treated to a better look at his big day as he once again paid tribute to "Mrs Bye."

"5 years ago today this beautiful woman made my dreams come true and agreed to be my wife!! Every day since has just got better and better. I love you," he wrote next a series of snaps of the couple exchanging vows in the church before hitting the dancefloor at their reception.

The front of Victoria's gown featured a sweetheart neckline and she teamed it with a flowing veil and white and purple flowers securing a section of her curled hair away from her face.

James and Victoria got married in 2012

"@jimmybye happy anniversary to you both.... stunning pic," commented one of his fans, and another added: "Beautiful." A third sweetly penned: "She is very beautiful, you guys really make a great looking couple," and a fourth wrote: "She's a stunner!"

James' wife and their three children Edward, Louis and Hugo are cheering him on as he takes part in Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional Amy Dowden. He recently suffered a painful injury during training and confessed his wedding ring helped save his finger!

"I was trying to show Amy how strong I was in the rehearsal room so I did a few pull-ups," James said on It Takes Two. Holding up his bandaged finger, he added: "I ripped my finger open. The finger almost fell off. The wedding ring is sort of the only thing keeping my finger on."

LOOK: 14 bold second royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Sarah Ferguson's florals and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.