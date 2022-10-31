Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra reacts to biggest marriage mistake: 'I was more worried about him' Sandra had to have surgery on her ankle

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra have opened up about a freak accident which saw Sandra hospitalised, with the retired footballer admitting it was "the worst thing I've ever done."

MORE: Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra are so loved-up in 54-year-old wedding photos

Discussing their 54-year marriage in a joint interview with The Times, the loved-up couple – who got married on 30 June 1968 – candidly commented on everything from their early dates to Sandra's miscarriage and their son Jamie's divorce. While it comes as no surprise that the pair had nothing but kind words to say about each other, they did surprise fans with their admission about Sandra's reaction to having surgery after her husband ran her over!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings ever

"Probably the worst thing I’ve ever done was when I accidentally ran Sandra over [Harry reversed and trapped her foot under the wheel of his Range Rover, after which Sandra needed surgery on her ankle].

READ: Jamie Redknapp's mother Sandra's verdict on pregnant daughter-in-law Frida's wedding dress

RELATED: Countess Sophie's rarely-pictured second wedding dress is seriously dazzling in resurfaced photo

"Most women would want to kill their husband but she never held it against me. That’s who Sandra is," Harry explained.

Harry and Sandra opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Times

Sandra added that she was "more worried" about how Harry would be feeling following the accident than her own injuries. "When Harry knocked me down by accident in his car, I was more worried about him feeling guilty than anything else.

"My granddaughter brought me a Primarni [Primark] dressing gown to the hospital, so I ended up on the front page of the newspaper wearing it. I thought surely there must be more important things going on in the world," she joked.

The I'm A Celebrity star had previously gone into detail about how the mishap happened. He explained: "I thought I'm taking up two parking spaces here I better move forward a bit. I didn't go over her foot, half of Sandra's ankle was sliced like bacon."

The couple got married in 1968

During the same interview, Harry admitted that it was "difficult" for his family when his son Jamie and former daughter-in-law Louise went their separate ways.

"It was difficult when Jamie and Louise got divorced because both sets of our parents were married until they died, so we weren't used to that," he said. "We tried to never interfere, though, and have all managed to stay friends. Everyone seems happy now."

This comes just weeks after Harry and Sandra discussed relationship problems with This Morning viewers. The ex-West Ham manager and his wife listened to callers' issues – while they promoted their new book When Harry Met Sandra – and advised one fan to: "Keep working at it!"

When asked about their marriage secrets, Sandra responded: "We make it look easy." Harry added: "It's hard for us to say because things have been so good for us, but people get married and things happen, and you have to work it out."

READ: 12 private royal wedding moments: From Princess Kate's rehearsal to Princess Eugenie's first dance

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.