Celebrity wedding regrets revealed: Sarah Jessica Parker, Holly Willoughby and more What these stars would change about their wedding days

Celebrity weddings are jaw-dropping occasions with endless budgets, epic dresses and star-studded guest lists, but that doesn't mean they come without hiccups or regrets. Our favourite stars of television and film reveal what they regret most about their own wedding days. Read the candid confessions from the likes of Lorraine Kelly and Rochelle Humes…

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has been honest about his and Blake's major wedding regret

Hollywood It couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.... admit their choice of venue was "a giant [expletive] mistake".

Speaking to Fast Company, Ryan apologised that he and Blake held their wedding there, after receiving criticism that they were glamourising a place where black slaves once suffered and died. The Deadpool star said the choice of location is "something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for".

He added: "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly has a big wedding regret

Holly Willoughby has been happily married to TV producer husband Dan Baldwin since 2007, however, Holly has previously revealed that she does have one big regret about her glorious wedding day, and it's her choice of footwear!

The star made the confession on a wedding special episode of This Morning, which saw a couple get married live on air at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Reminiscing about her own big day, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes spoke to HELLO! exclusively

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Rochelle Humes opened up about her nine-year marriage to Marvin and their spectacular wedding day. Although their memorable day back in 2012 was picture-perfect, the star does look back and wish things were a little different. She said: "I think what’s different is that people change in your life. There are people in my life now that I’m so close to and they weren’t at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren’t there at the time."

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly regrets her wedding dress

Speaking to press at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners – a show about real-life couples getting married – Lorraine Kelly shared memories of her own 1992 wedding to husband Steve Smith, including what she regrets the most.

"My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it," she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick married in 1997

When Sarah Jessica Parker married Matthew Broderick in 1997, she had a real Carrie Bradshaw moment and dazzled everyone in a black wedding dress, but she now regrets the colour choice. Speaking on the Today show, Sarah admitted she would wear traditional white if she married again.

Speaking about a potential vow renewal, the star said: "[I'd] white it up. I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day," she said.

