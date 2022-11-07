Melissa Bell recycles 'over-the-top' Neighbours wedding dress for oceanside nuptials

Neighbours actress Melissa Bell has had a busy few months after tying the knot with her third husband Grant Thompson, 60, shortly before her 50th birthday.

The star, who is known for her portrayal of Lucy Robinson, pulled out all the stops when it came to her wedding look – and she even paid a special tribute to the Australian soap! Melissa's emotional wedding day took place in the Rotary Broadwater Chapel by The Sea on the Gold Coast, six years after her husband Gary Dickinson sadly passed away following a heart attack.

For her oceanside ceremony, the TV star revealed she wore the "over-the-top" dress that her character Lucy rocked for her on-screen nuptials with Mark Gottlieb back in 2020.

It features long sheer sleeves with floral applique and a tulle skirt, and she teamed it with a long veil and a curled updo on the show. Speaking of her white gown, which was gifted to her by the Neighbours team, she told New Idea: "At the end of filming they gave it to me, and I was like, 'Wow a part of Australian TV history!'"

Melissa wore her Neighbours character Lucy's wedding dress for her real-life nuptials

She added: "It's very over-the-top, but I think that's me."

Melissa and Grant announced their engagement in 2020 but they were forced to delay their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, which saw New Zealand borders close, making it impossible for the groom's family to attend.

The TV star showed off her engagement ring from Grant

Melissa admitted she wasn't looking for love when she met Grant and opened up about her late husband. "I think he would be happy for me because Gary was that sort of person and, if the roles were reversed, I would want him to find love again," she told New Idea.

"No-one is here to replace Gary in any way, but at the end of the day we are all human beings, and we need someone to love and be there for us – and I think Gary would be really proud of me."

