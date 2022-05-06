13 Best beach wedding dresses of 2022: ASOS, John Lewis & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether you are picturing your wedding on the Cornish coast, the Mediterranean Sea or as far afield as the Caribbean, finding the perfect beach wedding dress is what will truly complete your postcard-perfect vision.

From pure white, blush silks and linens to billowy chiffon that flutters in the breeze or bohemian runaway looks, we have picked our favourite beach wedding dresses to suit any budget. From ASOS and John Lewis to niche designers, we are sure you will find a dress that nobody else will have seen yet.

Look and feel like a Grecian goddess in this white chiffon one-shoulder gown. Notice the sweetheart neckline beneath the sheer fabric overlay which has a double-layered skirt that gently flares out from the fitted waistline. For a softer overall look, you could opt for the dress in a blush hue.

Anaya With Love tulle one shoulder maxi dress white, £72, ASOS

We love this dress because it's embellished with scores of white light-catching sequins, creating a water-like appearance as soon as sunlight, moonlight and reflections from the ocean catch it. It is made from chiffon to ensure the lightest feel possible.

Tilly belted sequined chiffon maxi dress, £850, Net-a-Porter

As you arrive in this broderie anglaise gown, everybody will take in the neckline, gently sweeping skirt and nipped in waistline. As you move, your guests will marvel at the surprise tiered hem billowing behind you with a gorgeous bow sash.

Devyn V-neck broderie anglaise gown, £1,760, Matches Fashion

Linen is ideal for hot climates and this design utilises the unique nature of linen fabric brilliantly. The single extravagantly puff sleeve and overall asymmetry boast some serious style credentials, and that wrap-style skirt is very flattering.

Linen Galilea Maxi Dress, £510, Harrods

This stunning V neckline dress offers a mermaid silhouette from a distance and all over embellishment across the fine net overlay which definitely deserves a closer look…

Beaded mesh gown, £335, Harvey Nichols

Imagine wearing this sparkling maxi dress for your beach wedding. The floaty one-shoulder design and flower details are so romantic and dreamy and the warm ivory hue of the fabric will photograph extraordinarily well.

Beaded flower tulle dress, £209, Oasis

The vision of the 'Night Harmony' collection centers around the idea of a nostalgic summer. The polished gold-tone sun jewel adorning the front of this keyhole cut-out dress is all that is needed to complete this easy knitted slip-on cotton dress.

Sun jewel knitted midi dress, £836, Farfetch

Beach weddings needn't always mean sleeveless bridal gowns. You can cover your arms while embracing the setting in this white silk-satin gown. The feminine ruffles are secured with a knotted bow at the base of the plunging neckline which will keep you feeling secure but floaty in the breeze.

Ruffled silk-satin midi dress, £1,445, Net A Porter

The best this about this 100% luxe crepe maxi dress is that it will look absolutely perfect on all body types. It features a high shine satin ruffle along the edge and best of all the fabric is loose, breathable, and wrinkle free. Style this with any shoes or even dance barefooted.

Square neck satin ruffle detail dress, £501, Wolf & Badger

The white crisp linen and cut of this dress offer an optimal cool minimalist bridal beach look. Crafted from sustainable fibres, this dress from the 'party and events collection' can be worn as a modest wrap style one minute then neatly tucked and folded in the next minute, to create a modern plunge front look that will show off a little more skin in the hot sun.

White linen dress, £59.99, Mango

This stunning minimalistic dress from Whistles is perfect for a seafront wedding. The boat neckline, tie-back detail and straight slip design with slits at the ankle make it the ultimate fashionable and fuss-free option.

Tie Back Maxi Dress, Ivory, £199, John Lewis

Get the best of both worlds if you're after a traditional princess style dress but still want to dip your toes in the sea. Cropped to just a few inches above the ankle, with layers of quick-drying mesh fabric, this boned bodice dress is embellished with real pearls.

Mademoiselle Bridal Midi Dress, £813, Revolve

This ivory strapless tulle gown is so extravagant and romantic! It will keep you cool with the open skirt and dramatic airy train. You could easily scoop up the train or throw it behind you and run off into the sunset.

Bridal wrapped bodice maxi dress, £130, ASOS

