Strictly's Fleur East swapped fitted bridal gown for sheer jumpsuit at mountainous wedding

Fleur East has been married to her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin for three years after the couple tied the knot in Morocco in June 2019.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant – who is competing alongside professional Vito Coppola – has shared a series of peeks inside her special day, including her rarely-seen second bridal outfit.

The I'm a Celebrity and The X Factor star and her hubby, who shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, were pictured against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains surrounded by their family and friends. Fleur looked stunning in a J'Aton Couture wedding dress with a strapless neckline, embellished bodice and textured mermaid skirt that perfectly highlighted her figure.

She finished off her look with dewy makeup and her hair in natural curls, accessorising with delicate silver jewellery.

Fleur and Marcel got married in Morocco in 2019

Marcel, who looked dapper in a matching white suit, admitted his "emotions took over" when he saw his bride for the first time. "When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world," Marcel told HELLO!.

"When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again."

The bride recycled her jumpsuit for her second wedding celebration in the UK

Fleur later changed into a white bridal jumpsuit by lingerie brand Raine and Bea for the reception, which she recycled for the couple's second wedding back in the UK.

Next to a rare snap of herself modelling the strapless jumpsuit complete with a sheer embellished corset bodice and wide-leg trousers, the singer wrote: "After my wedding in Morocco I came back home to sign the official registry in London and it was basically a 2nd wedding! Signed, sealed and delivered. It was really a special day.

"We had the car and my husband got me the flowers from the flower market across the street!" She added: "I wore this as my 2nd outfit in Morocco and loved it so much I wore it again for the registry."

