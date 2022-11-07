Carrie Underwood's 'huge' corset wedding dress featured 3,000 flowers – and wow The couple tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation

Country music star Carrie Underwood and Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher have been married for 12 years, but her wedding dress is just as memorable today as it was back in 2010.

The couple exchanged vows at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, a former hunting plantation turned five-star resort in Georgia boasting three pools, five championship golf courses, a rustic barn and views over Lake Oconee – offering the perfect backdrop for a wedding.

The bride looked stunning in a "huge" Monique Lhuillier wedding dress that the designer described as "grand and magical." Adorned with a whopping 3,000 handmade silk organza flowers dusted with crystals, it featured a sweetheart neckline, a sheer panelled corset that fell to her hips, a pink satin sash that highlighted her waist and a full skirt.

She teamed it with a 40-carat diamond and white gold tiara which was created by Johnathon Arndt as a gift from Mike. The sparkling accessory sat on top of Carrie's pretty blonde updo and secured her long veil in place.

Carrie looked stunning in a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress for her 2010 nuptials

She was seen walking hand-in-hand with her new husband, who looked dapper in a black tux, with a pink floral archway in the background. "The wedding dress was huge," she told People of her first outfit. "I wanted to get my boogie on, so I had to change."

Her second outfit from the same designer was reportedly a cocktail dress, and although she hasn't shared photos, we imagine it was equally as show-stopping.

The couple are parents to two sons

Carrie and Mike met in 2008 through Carrie's bass player Mike Childers. They went on their first date on New Year's Eve 2008, and just one year later, Mike proposed at Carrie's parents' home with a stunning halo ring. Rumored to have cost $150k, the ring boasts a round-cut yellow diamond with a pavé diamond band.

Following their wedding, they welcomed sons Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three.

