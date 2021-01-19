Tiffany Trump announces engagement on President Donald Trump's last full day in office The pair used the White House for their engagement photo backdrop

Tiffany Trump, Donald's youngest daughter, made a stunning announcement on the eve of her father's last day in office - she is engaged to her boyfriend Michael Boulus.

While the announcement itself was not a surprise, the timing certainly was. Her father is in the process of leaving the White House for his last time as America prepares for the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden.

Tiffany took to Instagram with the joyous news: "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

She shared a snap of herself wearing a smart black dress alongside Michael. The pair chose to use the White House as their backdrop for their announcement photo.

Michael, using the same image, posted a similar announcement: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

Tiffany has kept a relatively low profile throughout her father's four years in office, unlike her older siblings. However she spoke during the Republican National Convention in May.

"Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again," she said at the time. She was urging Americans to vote "based on results and not rhetoric."

Tiffany is 27-years-old while Michael is 23. The pair have been spotted at various events together and notably spent the holidays together at Mar-a-Lago.

Michael was also at Tiffany's side during the State of the Union address.