Inside Emily Blunt's relationship with Michael Buble before wedding at A-lister's home The actress and singer split in 2008

Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi are a happy little family with their two daughters, so it's hard to remember a time when they weren't a couple.

However, before walking down the aisle in Lake Como at their star-studded 2010 wedding, The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily previously dated singer Michael Buble. The former couple met backstage at one of the Feeling Good hitmaker's concerts in 2005 and went on to have a three-year relationship which ended in 2008 following infidelity rumours. Michael later clarified the reason for their split – take a look at what we know.

While they were dating, both Emily and Michael took every opportunity to gush about one another, especially when it came to their careers.

Emily admitted that she got "tears in my eyes" when watching Micheal on stage, according to People, while Michael added of his actress girlfriend: "Every time I see her onscreen, I fall in love with her all over again."

Emily and Michael were in a relationship from 2005 to 2008

In 2007, rumours circulated that Michael had been unfaithful, and the couple went on to go their separate ways in 2008. While Emily has stayed tight-lipped about their split, even saying on The Howard Stern Show: "I never want to talk about it," Michael explained their conflicting schedules were responsible for the breakdown of their relationship.

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2008: "In my business it’s tough to go out with another artist because you’re never together.

"You’re lucky if you can see the person once every two to three months, and with Em, she was on her movies and I was doing my thing so it made it more difficult."

Michael admitted he was "careless and reckless" with his exes before marrying wife Luisana

Speaking of their difficult breakup, he added: "I'll go home and I'll curl up in a ball and I'll cry. I'm not kidding. I'll just cry."

Michael has also been honest about regretting the way he acted during their relationship, calling himself "cringey" and "a jerk."

"I was a jerk and I was careless and reckless with the hearts of women I was with. And I got my karma. I earned it," he confessed on eTalk.

Emily and John tied the knot in Lake Como in 2010

"I got my butt and heart kicked and it hurt me enough that I looked in the mirror and I didn't want it to happen again. If I wanted to be a happy guy and really fall in love, I would have to love myself." Michael went on to find love with Argentinian actress Luisana, whom he married in 2011.

Meanwhile, Emily wed John in Lake Como in 2010, two years after they began dating. They have released very few details about their wedding day, but we do know that their intimate ceremony took place at George Clooney's stunning home!

"John’s known George for a long time, they did (2008 movie) Leatherheads together, but I can’t believe he offered us his house, actually. I’m still rather shocked about it. We thought he was joking the first couple of times he said it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

