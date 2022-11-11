13 best blue bridesmaid dresses: From cornflower blue to elegant navy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Brides traditionally carry something blue for luck, and blue comes in an array of hues that look beautiful on everyone – the perfect pick for a bridesmaid dress.

SEE: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

You will be spoiled for choice by HELLO!'s round-up of the best blue bridesmaid dresses from ethereal sky blues and amazing azures, cheery cornflower to elegant navy. ASOS, Monsoon and up and coming designers have plenty to offer whatever your budget, shape or vision.

Jerry Hall's bridesmaids wore an array of blue hues

When supermodel Jerry Hall walked down the aisle, she entrusted Vivienne Westwood with finding the optimal shades of blue for each of her bridesmaids. Georgia May Jagger, Jade Jagger, and the little flower girls stepping out in an array of blue bridesmaid dresses was an iconic look.

READ: Bridesmaid Proposal Gift Ideas: 15 Ways to ask to ask your friend to be your bridesmaid

Whether you are a bride-to-be, or a bridesmaid with a brief to fill, keep scrolling to find the perfect dress for you.

Dusky blue bridesmaid dress options

This beautiful light blue Norma Kamali ruched one-shoulder dress features an ingenious hidden, built-in bodysuit and the gentle chiffon ruching all over will provide a figure-flattering silhouette for bridesmaids of all shapes and sizes.

Sustainable Tilly Tiered Maxi Dress, £110, Monsoon

Monsoon's dusky blue tulle gown fits beautifully at the waist thanks to a delicate sparkly waistband. The skirt falls into floaty tiered layers and better still, this dress is part of Monsoon's new S.E.W capsule collection created using sustainable fabric alternatives.

READ: 9 sneaky wedding venue costs that can easily derail your budget

Satin Maxi Dress With Drape Back Detail, £110, ASOS

The more you see of this slinky satin dress, the more you'll love. The elegant neckline neatly sits just below the collarbone as the fabric gently skims the hips before sweeping into a little train. The long floating satin sashes at the back of the dress are our favourite feature.

Azaelea Guipure Lace Midi Dress, £280, Harvey Nicols

Self Portrait's new version of their famous Azaelea V-neck semi sheer dress comes in a lovely pale blue lace. Elegantly suspended from spaghetti straps and crafted using intricate guipure lace, the fit and flare design of the voluminous skirt is so feminine.

SEE: In love with Pippa Middleton's bridesmaid dress? We've found a near-identical version

SEE: 15 best green bridesmaid dresses for every wedding season: From sage to floral

Bright blue bridesmaid dress options

Evvie Halter Midid Occasion Dress, £229, Reiss

This bright azure-hued halterneck dress is perfect for bridesmaids who want to show off their shoes and move around with total ease. The pockets and self-tie waist belt are a real winner and it's sure to be an investment piece that you'll want to wear again and again.

Cherri Bodycon Gown, £287, REVOLVE

Amanda Uprichard's glamourous gowns channel the Hollywood bombshell look for bridal parties wanting to steer clear of feminine floaty styles. The bright cobalt blue hue is so striking and the sweetheart neckline with hidden corseting provides a secure fit.

High Neck Drape Satin Bias Cut Dress, £60, ASOS

Long-sleeved bridesmaid dresses are a rare find, and we just had to include this dazzling bright blue number. The high cowl neck, and empire line will look spectacular with elaborate updos and the fit of the dress as it gathers and falls in all the right places lend to the uniqueness of this fast-selling dress.

DISCOVER: 23 best plus-size gowns for curvy bridesmaids

READ: How to do your own bridesmaid makeup: Tips & DIY tricks from a MUA

Light blue bridesmaid dress options

One-Shoulder Crepe Dress, was £770, now £348, The Outnet

This ethereal light blue crepe gown is a perfect example of Mikael Aghal's couture-inspired creations. The sweeping chiffon and fitted bodice are so reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. This dress is fully lined and crafted from superior quality mid-weight fabric which makes it comfortable too.

Diana One-Shoulder Ruched Dress, £200, Net-A-Porter

This beautiful light blue Norma Kamali ruched one-shoulder dress features an ingenious hidden, built-in bodysuit and the gentle chiffon ruching all over will provide a figure-flattering silhouette for bridesmaids of all shapes and sizes.

Royal blue bridesmaid dress options

Blue Floral Jacquard Mini Dress, £795, Harvey Nichols

Talbot Runhof's mini dress channels gorgeous vintage glamour. Made from high quality Italian floral jacquard, this sleeveless design is tailored with a pleated knee-length skirt that’s anchored with a fun puffed hemline. The dress is from the new collection and is selling fast but it is well worth checking out.

Rose Detail Satin Dress With Train, was £159 now £127, Coast

This intricately crafted fishtail dress looks like a couture piece, and best of all, cobalt blue is said to be a universally flattering colour. Discreet adjustable tie straps at the back of the dress will ensure the perfect fit and comfort.

SEE: Best pink bridesmaid dresses 2022: From dusty to blush to mauve to wear for every type of wedding

PHOTOS: Queen Letizia's corset bridesmaid dresses belong in a time capsule

Navy blue bridesmaid dress options

Lena One Shoulder Satin Dress, £340, Selfridges

This midnight blue gown from Jenny Yoo's collection is simply divine. From the practically seam-free stitching to the concealed zip and luxurious mid-weight satin, this dress will remain perfect all day, from dawn until dusk. The dark fabric catches the light and will offset the bride's gown beautifully.

RELATED: 10 multiway bridesmaid dresses your bridal party can't disagree on

Vila Navy Lace Dress, £48, New Look

This pretty ankle-length dress is a delight. With a detailed bodice featuring scalloped edging, a flattering nipped in waist and light layers of net, nobody will want to take it off. We love that this affordable option looks so special – perfect for large bridal parties on a budget.

Embroidered Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, was £169, now £135.20, Coast

This romantic dress comes in navy, light blue, and teal too. The sheer long sleeves showcase the intricate embroidered overlay on the bodice. The impactful floor-length pleats with tie waist and bow at the back are really something special.

MORE: Blue dresses are trending - 14 of our favourites for winter and all year round

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.