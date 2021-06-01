Amy Schumer brands Emily Blunt's marriage to John Krasinski a PR stunt – see his response The star was promoting the couple's new film

John Krasinski has taken to Instagram to send a message to comedian Amy Schumer, who recently claimed that the actor and his wife Emily Blunt are in a "pretend marriage for publicity".

Amy, 40, jokingly made the claim as she promoted the pair's new film, A Quiet Place II, on her Instagram in a now-deleted post.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie! even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!

"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend," she wrote.

John seemed to find the post funny and wrote in the comments section: "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Despite Amy deleting the post, she has remained in good humour and over the weekend marked her 40th birthday – with a very risky surprise from her husband Chris Fischer.

Amy with her husband Chris and their son Gene

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-one shared a video showing her husband surprising her with a birthday cake with a unique message that read: "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it."

Whilst Amy didn't seem to react well to the joke, her friends couldn't help but laugh in the comments section.

"This is amazing. I love Chris," wrote one, whilst Debra Messing remarked: "You are perfect for one another. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMY!"

Fellow actor Judd Apatow couldn't help but comment on her family's singing talents, writing: "Happy Birthday Amy!! The low energy singing made me sad. Was that a joke too? I hope so."

Amy and Chris have been married since 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son named Gene, in 2019.