Susan Sarandon shares incredible photo from her 1960s wedding - and wait 'til you see her hair The Monarch star looked sensational

Susan Sarandon loves to share throwback snaps from throughout her remarkable acting career on Instagram - but we don't think anyone was expecting to see the incredible shot she shared from her 1967 wedding to Chris Sarandon.

The Monarch actress took to her Instagram back in 2018 to post the sensational photo which showed a 21-year-old Susan in the most amazing sixties wedding gown, with her hair pulled into a cascading ponytail studded with flowers. She simply captioned the photograph: "Wedding Day 9/16/67 #TBT."

The retro gown wouldn't look out of place in any of today's Pinterest-worthy weddings - with a squared-off neckline, floaty sleeves, and a netted broderie-anglaise-like fabric.

As well as her knock-out hairstyle, the young Susan also rocked classic sixties eye makeup on the day, with thick, doe-eyed liner and fluttery lashes. Love.

The actress has spoken to HELLO! about her beauty regime in the past, admitting that of all things, she finds her hair the most difficult thing to manage.

She said: "You know it's colored now, right? My hair is naturally curly, so I have to work at it.

Susan shared a previously-unseen snap from her wedding day in 1967

"Often when I work I wear wigs because it is so unmanageable in the weather and it takes too much time. But going out I like it to be no mess, no hairspray, and just hope for the best. A bit rock 'n' roll and simple," she added.

When it comes to her makeup bag, Susan also revealed there are certain beauty trends she avoids, despite their popularity.

The actress likes to keep her beauty regime simple these days

"I'm not someone that can get away with the Kardashian nude lip thing - I always look tired. I always find that I need a lip color," she said, before mentioning a couple of her other beauty kit staples.

"Also, L'Oréal's Age Perfect Golden Age Day cream - that Helen Mirren is the face of - it's important to stay moisturized as you get older. And I use SPF and lip balm too."

