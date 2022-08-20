Stacey Solomon married Joe Swash last month in a dreamy ceremony held in her Essex home, Pickle Cottage, and she's been thrilling fans with unseen glimpses into her intimate day.

PHOTOS: 9 Loose Women brides with very unexpected wedding dresses – best photos

On Saturday, the former X Factor star shared some snaps from when she was preparing for her big day, and she had been joined by baby daughter Rose – who went on to be her flower girl. The gorgeous photos were taken in Stacey's bedroom, and her young girl looked thrilled to be involved beaming up at her mum, and playing with the flower crown the mum-of-four wore.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals the meaningful details of daughter Rose’s wedding outfit

Rose looked so sweet in the photos, as she wore a dress that looked almost identical to her mum's and she had a white bow tied up in her hair.

SEE: Stacey Solomon makes stylish return to Loose Women following wedding to Joe Swash

MORE: Stacey Solomon's wedding photo of best man and stepson Harry has fans saying the same thing

In a moving caption, Stacey penned: "Our Flower Girl Rose. I can not even describe the feeling of getting ready for our special day with my daughter. I'll never ever forget these moments. Rose's little dress was made from the offcuts of my dress.

"Before we knew we were pregnant with Rose we were going to get married last year I'm so glad we waited until she got here because these will forever be some of the most special memories of my life…"

She finished by adding: "Happy Saturday everyone. Hope you're having the most special summer and I promise this is the last of the wedding spam I just couldn't not have Rosey Posey's pictures on here."

Rose played a special role at Stacey's wedding

On her Instagram Stories, Stacey also shared her hopes for Rose's future as the star was helped into her dress by her own mum, and the mum of partner Joe Swash.

Captioning the photo, she shared: "My mummy and Joe's mummy helping me get dressed. Thinking I might get to do this with Rose one day too."

READ: Bridesmaid Mrs Hinch parties with Stacey Solomon as she shares new wedding details

WOW: Stacey Solomon glows in statement dress for post-wedding date night with Joe

Fans were besotted with the images, as one wrote: "You both look stunning," and a second said: "Ahhh absolutely beautiful. Photos to cherish forever @staceysolomon."

A third commented: "Awww look at you both precious memories to treasure forever," while a fourth posted: "My heart. I think it makes it more special because you have allowed us to be a part of your journey. Adore you @staceysolomon."

The star couldn't help but wonder about the future

Her home Pickle Cottage served as the venue for Stacey's wedding day, but it was also her honeymoon destination, as Stacey and Joe decided to stay home.

Sharing the surprising decision with her fans on Instagram on Thursday, Stacey posted a video of her sons climbing a tree in the garden of their Essex home, and explained the sweet reason they didn’t want to go away.

SEE: Stacey Solomon's bridesmaid Mrs Hinch is a vision in intimate wedding photos

SHOP: Stacey Solomon's miracle pressure washer just dropped in the Amazon sale

"Making the most of every second of the summer we have off with the pickles... This is our honeymoon," she wrote. "We are calling it a 'homeymoon' because we just wanted to spend it at home with all the kids all summer."

The newlywed concluded: "We're always one in one out and all over the place. So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.