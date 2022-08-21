Nicola Peltz reveals mom's influence on wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham The revelation comes just after the actress was forced to deny a rift with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz shares an incredibly close relationship with her family. And on Sunday, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham revealed the influence her parents had on their nuptials with a heartwarming Instagram post.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and American model Claudia Peltz reshared a post from fan account @peltzbeckhamfire with her 2.7million Instagram followers. The post pictured Nicola and Brooklyn on their wedding day, alongside several side-by-side photos taken at her parents' wedding in 1985.

"Our always inspo," wrote Nicola, revealing the uncanny similarities between her star-studded wedding day to David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son and her parent's lavish wedding in the 80s.

Nicola shares a particularly close bond with her mom Claudia, so it comes as no surprise the star took inspiration from her mother's wedding day for her own celebrations.

Nicola reshared the post to her Instagram Story

Claudia revealed to VOGUE she secretly asked Nicola's bridal seamstress to sew in an evil eye to protect her on her big day, alongside the message: 'Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom.'

Nicola shares an incredibly close relationship with her mother and father

The actress echoed the message in her latest Instagram post, sharing a photo of a gifted necklace bearing her and her mother's initials. "My favourite necklace I love you so much mom thank you. I am you, you are me."

Nicola's wedding post comes just after the newlyweds addressed the rumoured "rift" between Brooklyn's mum Victoria and Nicola to Variety magazine.

In the interview, the couple discussed the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, followed by intensified speculation of a family row after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

The couple denied rumours of a Nicola vs Victoria rift

Nicola insisted there was no such rift, telling the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."

